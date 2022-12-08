Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, Korean War POW, Laid To Rest

LITTLETON — After seven decades, the family of Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney has closure.
On May 18, 1951, Sidney, a member of the Army’s H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, was captured in South Korea during the Korean War and marched to a prisoner-of-war camp.
He died two months later, at the age of 23.
Until August of 2022, Sidney’s remains, which, along with the remains of hundreds of other POWs, had been disinterred from Korea and moved to the Punch Bowl Cemetery in Hawaii for analysis, had not been identified.
But after a series of DNA and other tests, a positive match was made, and Sidney, a devoted son to his parents, Alfred and Hazel, and a big brother to three sisters and a brother, was finally brought home.
On Thursday, following a graveside service, he was laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery.
Patricia Lyons, 90, of Littleton, the eldest of the three sisters and the last surviving sibling of the family, called the day overwhelming.
“So many years went by,” she said. “I never expected to see this day. Now, it’s here. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to go to the family plot, to know that he’s there beside our mother.”
Lyons described her brother.
“He was my great protector,” she said. “He was responsible for making sure I didn’t get hurt. He took me with him to the Saturday afternoon movies, and his friends didn’t like him having to drag along his sister.”
But Alfred made sure that his brother and sisters were loved and had what they needed.
He even gave Patricia a second set of keys to his new car.
“Not many young men would turn over a set of keys to their car,” she said. “But when he came home from Germany, he bought a new Ford and gave me the extra set of keys to use his car. He was wonderful all around.”
Patricia was 19 when the news that her brother was missing in action (Alfred was officially declared dead two years later, in 1953) was delivered to the family home.
“The lady came from the Western Union with the telegram and my mother went to pieces,” she said. “It took an awful toll on my parents.”
She thanked the military for assisting the family in getting her brother home; the many family members, some she had never met before, for coming from all over the country to pay their respects; and local community members and veterans for turning out to honor Alfred.
“It’s just been such an outpouring of respect and encouragement,” said Patricia.
She also noted the significance of her brother reaching his final resting place on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“Tomorrow would be Alfred’s birthday,” said Patricia.
He would be 95.
Honoring Alfred
Alfred Harry Sidney was born on Dec. 9, 1927, and declared dead on July 31, 1951.
In 2010, he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for giving his life to his country while a prisoner of war.
Honoring his sacrifice at Glenwood Cemetery on Thursday was an honor guard from the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 and a funeral honors team from the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
Leading the service was Dan Greenlaw, a past Post 816 commander.
“We are gathered here today as family, friends, and veterans to honor and pay our respects to Alfred Sidney, whose remains have been finally returned home after 71 years,” said Greenlaw.
Sidney was a young man who spent his time in the Army honorably and was discharged and was later recalled when the Korean War began, said Greenlaw.
“He answered his call to duty as a reservist and was sent to Korea,” said Greenlaw. “As a soldier in the 23rd Infantry, Alfred was one of many soldiers captured on the 18th of May 1951 and forced to march over 70 miles to a prisoner-of-war camp. A few weeks later, Sgt. Alfred Sidney died of exhaustion and pneumonia and was buried by his companions on a nearby hillside.”
Greenlaw spoke of the things that could have been for a young man had he lived and of the pain endured by his family.
“For most of us here today, it is nearly impossible to imagine that we would never have had the chance to fall in love, to marry, to have a family of our own, or to die alone without our loves ones by our side,” said Greenlaw. “Impossible again to understand the unimaginable suffering of his family, the wondering, the not knowing, and the hope they have felt all these years.”
VFW chaplain Greg Darling, who led the prayer, said, “Alfred Sidney’s spirit lives on in heaven and now his physical remains have come and he will be covered by New Hampshire soil in the family plot, his remains forever beside those he loved so much.”
Military honors were performed by the VFW and National Guard.
Alfred was given a 21-gun salute followed by bagpipes.
His family members were the pallbearers.
Sidney’s remains arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on Dec. 1 and were transported to the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, with the assistance of the National Guard liaison for the family, Capt. Daniel Madison.
“This is our opportunity to have closure,” David Lyons, son of Patricia and nephew of Alfred, said during a community luncheon at the VFW that followed the service.
A Marine veteran who came to Littleton from his home in California, Lyons said the family’s hearts sympathize with the many other families who have lost loved ones in the service, but who have not yet had the closure that his family had on Thursday.
Alfred’s identification and journey back home came from a “very unusual set of circumstances” and didn’t happen overnight, he said.
“It’s nothing short of miraculous,” said Lyons. “Thank God we have this.”
In addition to DNA testing done through samples submitted by family members, Alfred was identified through dental and mitochondrial DNA analysis, as well as through circumstantial evidence.
Lyons’ brother, Ben Lyons, a Navy veteran who came up from Virginia, said the Army has been amazing through the process and has fulfilled its mission — to leave no one left behind.
The pallbearers included Ben and David Lyons and Dylan Hartford, son of Littleton resident Carlene Hartford, who came from New York.
Alfred’s niece, Carlene Hartford spent time speaking with older relatives and friends who knew her uncle.
Although she knew Alfred was a caring big brother to his sisters, Patricia, Peggy and Judith, and to his brother, Martin, Hartford said he didn’t know he was also a humorous man and a joker.
“It’s rare for me to know people who knew him,” said Hartford. “He was the big brother everyone wants to have.”
For the service, Patricia sat beside her brother Alfred
“I’m so grateful she was here to see this,” said Hartford. “It was incredibly emotional to watch her before the casket.”
In January, Hartford and her family will be traveling to Hawaii and will visit the Punch Bowl Cemetery for a laboratory tour where the work to identify the remains of POWs takes place and for a rosette ceremony for Alfred.
“A rosette will be placed under his name to signify that he has been returned to his family,” said Hartford.
Turning out to the service to pay his respects was Leon Rideout, a member of the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster.
Rideout is part of an effort to identify another Korean War POW and bring him home — Army Sgt. First Class Harry Smith, of Lancaster, who turned 19 the day before he went missing in North Korea in November 1950.
“We’re still hopeful,” said Rideout. “When Alfred came up, it was important for us to have representation here.”
