Shaheen Announces $45.6M For N.H. Projects

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced this week that government funding legislation for fiscal year (FY) 2022 released late Monday afternoon includes $45.6 million for specific New Hampshire projects, which she helped secure.
The federal dollars invest in a myriad of Granite State priorities, including water infrastructure, health care facility investments, educational training, resources to combat homelessness and food insecurity, support for substance use disorder programs and much more.
The following is a list of North Country recipients.
— Trail Work on the Franconia Ridge Trail: Senator Shaheen helped procure $1,125,000 through the U.S. Forest Service to support trail work on the Franconia Ridge Trail. The trail work would concentrate on installing structures to better define the trail to keep hikers from veering off the path and trampling fragile alpine vegetation, of which the East Coast has little. Trail work would also focus on installing rock steps and water bars to protect the trail from further erosion.
— Historic Preservation Investments in Milan: Senator Shaheen supported the inclusion of $500,000 used to help in the preservation of the Big Nansen Ski Jump, a historic site registered on the National Register of Historic Places, in Milan, New Hampshire. The Big Nansen Ski Jump was once the largest ski jump in the world and used for several Olympic Trials, including the 1938 trials, and other national championships. This appropriation will be used to address structural issues associated with the site’s aging infrastructure.
— Renovations at Berlin Family Health Facility: Senator Shaheen fought to include $1,500,000 for the Coos County Family Health Services to renovate and retrofit a building in downtown Berlin in order to expand their safety net dental clinic and serve more patients in this underserved community.
— Perinatal Training for Rural NH Providers: Senator Shaheen pushed to include $192,000 for Northern New England Perinatal Quality Improvement in support of the STONE pilot project, which would bring together Dartmouth-Hitchcock physicians and experts to provide simulation training for rural emergency room and EMS personnel. The program will also utilize telemedicine capabilities to allow rural emergency rooms and EMS real-time connections to neonatal specialists who can help bedside teams with acute care of newborns.
— Addressing Health Disparities: Senator Shaheen fought to include $448,000 for Dartmouth-Hitchcock to establish a Center for Advancing Rural Health to address persistent health disparities in rural communities. This center would work to foster improvements in rural health through research, health care design, education, workforce development and community action.
— ACERT Investments in Sullivan and Grafton Counties: Senator Shaheen successfully added $350,000 for the TLC Family Resource Center to expand its current services around Adverse Childhood Experiences to better integrate family strengthening and peer recovery strategies that address the impact of substance use disorders on child outcomes.
— Increased Capacity in Whitefield Health Center: Senator Shaheen worked to add $500,000 for Ammonoosuc Community Health Services to renovate the 2nd floor of the organization’s space in Whitefield, which will allow for increased access to substance use disorder, behavioral health, nutrition and patient navigational services.
— Affordable Housing Development in Grafton and Coos Counties: Senator Shaheen pushed for the inclusion of $970,000 to support Affordable Housing, Education and Development, Inc.’s (AHEAD) project to create up to 150 newly constructed, affordable housing units on a 77-acre, in-town site with 29 acres designated for conservation and recreational uses, and up to 17 acres designated for use as the site of a new elementary school. Funding would be for the acquisition of this site and for infrastructure development including construction of roadways, water and sewer systems and underground electrical systems. This project would help address the significant affordable housing shortage in the North Country.
— Housing Assessment Needs Across the State: Senator Shaheen supported the inclusion of $950,000 to fund each of the nine New Hampshire Regional Planning Commissions’ efforts to prepare a new regional housing needs assessment (RHNA) and update their comprehensive plans which were last updated in 2015. This statewide update of RHNAs by each region will provide needed information such as an analysis of housing supply and demand, and fair share housing calculations that communities and agencies require for their own planning efforts.
