LITTLETON — As part of her “Invest in New Hampshire Tour,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, was in town on Tuesday to meet with community leaders to highlight a project that was recently awarded federal funding.

To learn more about Riverfront Commons, Shaheen gathered at the Littleton Area Senior Center with Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator Adam Reczek, River District Redevelopment Commission Chairman John Hennessey, and Grafton County Senior Citizens Council Executive Director Kathleen Vasconcelos.

