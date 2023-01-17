LITTLETON — As part of her “Invest in New Hampshire Tour,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, was in town on Tuesday to meet with community leaders to highlight a project that was recently awarded federal funding.
To learn more about Riverfront Commons, Shaheen gathered at the Littleton Area Senior Center with Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator Adam Reczek, River District Redevelopment Commission Chairman John Hennessey, and Grafton County Senior Citizens Council Executive Director Kathleen Vasconcelos.
“This is exciting,” said Shaheen.
In December, a $1.7 trillion government funding bill for fiscal year 2023 was signed into law that includes a total of $111.36 million for 105 New Hampshire projects, among them the Littleton Riverfront Commons, which was awarded $300,000 for investment in recreational space.
“On behalf of the town and community, I want to thank you for your support,” Gleason said to Shaheen. “With your assistance, we were able to preserve this green space for perpetuity.”
The centerpiece of the project is the green space, which will be used for recreation, concerts, events, the Littleton Farmers Market and more, and the money that Shaheen voted for will help fund the first phase of Riverfront Commons, said Gleason.
Phase 1 includes the removal of the red barn by the senior center, adding some 51 new parking spaces, improving vehicle and pedestrian circulation, creating new sidewalks, adding electrical infrastructure for a mobile sound-stage and other purposes, redesigning the steps that come off the senior center side of the footbridge and creating a new pedestrian plaza, installing lighting in the plaza, making an event lawn that will be a half-acre larger than the existing open space, and adding concrete footings to accommodate the mobile stage.
The features will support educational, recreational and cultural opportunities for residents and visitors, as well as support local businesses.
In 2021, voters approved $450,000 to purchase the 7.2-acre parcel.
While the total $1.4 million price tag for the Riverfront Commons project seemed like a lot of money not too long ago, Gleason said inflation has bit into it, resulting in some project components, such as lighting along the river walk, having to be pushed to the second project phase.
“The $300,000 goes into the construction portion of the project,” said Gleason.
The plan is to complete the engineering autumn, begin construction this fall, and then wrap up the first phase in 2024, he said.
“That first phase is 80 to 90 percent of the project,” said Hennessey, who called it a true town effort.
The rail trail is also a major snowmobile corridor that connects Littleton with Woodsville and Bethlehem, he said.
“This was a missing piece for them,” said Hennessey.
Rolled into Phase 1 is a land swap with the state that, if approved by voters through a no-cost article on the March town meeting warrant, will give the town a new parcel of land at South Street and Riverside Drive that can be used for additional parking and access to the recreational rail trail, said Gleason.
Shaheen asked what the project leaders were hearing from residents.
“I think people are excited, for one thing, to have the space preserved,” said Reczek, who is among those now leading the project.
With the space preserved, the town can figure out the next steps, he said.
“It’s a pretty diverse space,” said Reczek. “It can be used for all sorts of things.”
While the trail is relatively new, the town has learned that more people have been using the commons area than initially thought, he said.
As for the senior center, Riverfront Commons can only help give higher visibility to the center, which can then attract more volunteers for its meals and other programs said Vasconcelos.
“The pieces are coming together to create one vision,” said Hennessey.
Gleason thanked Shaheen for her effort to bring federal tax dollars back to the Littleton community.
In some circles, there are concerns about how the money, also known as earmarks, will be spent, said Shaheen, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and helped secure the funding through the bipartisan Congressionally directed spending (CBD) process.
But because of New Hampshire’s small size, the state without CBD would otherwise miss out on several other federal funding opportunities, said Shaheen, who added that New Hampshire is best to decide exactly where the money should go for its projects.
“I think this is a really good process and is something I think should continue,” she said.
Gleason called it a reinvestment of the community’s tax dollars back into the community.
On both sides of the political spectrum, and with a new U.S. House of Representatives that has a Republican majority, Shaheen said there appears to be broad support for the funding.
“It will allow us to continue to do these kinds of projects,” she said.
Since the river district redevelopment began a decade ago, Hennessey said it has created more than 100 jobs related to business development within the defined river district area.
