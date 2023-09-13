Shaheen Visit Highlights Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, during a visit with stakeholders to the Pondicherry Wildlife Sanctuary in Whitefield, N.H. last week. (Contributed Photo)

Recent stops in the North Country by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, highlighted several regional priorities including proposed legislation to restore and protect the Connecticut River Watershed.

Shaheen visited Colebrook and Whitefield last week to discuss the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act, which she introduced recently, as well as rural health care and local infrastructure projects.

