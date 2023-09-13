Shaheen Visit Highlights Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act

Recent stops in the North Country by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, highlighted several regional priorities including proposed legislation to restore and protect the Connecticut River Watershed.
Shaheen visited Colebrook and Whitefield last week to discuss the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act, which she introduced recently, as well as rural health care and local infrastructure projects.
While in Whitefield, Shaheen visited Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge to meet with environmental stakeholders and visit the Pondicherry Wildlife Sanctuary and discuss the introduction of her legislation, the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act (CRWPA).
“Supporting waterways—like the Connecticut River—provides tremendous economic, environmental and recreational benefits and as climate change increases the severity and frequency of flooding, it’s important as ever to better protect our wetlands and watersheds,” said Shaheen.
“The Connecticut River and its extensive watershed is a key component of the natural, cultural and economic identity of our region,” said Jim O’Brien, Deputy State Director for The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire.
According to a release from Shaheen’s office, the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act would direct restoration and protection efforts of the 5-State Connecticut River Watershed region and establish a voluntary grant program to facilitate these activities. This collaborative effort will benefit fish and wildlife habitats, protect drinking water sources, enhance flood resilience and help promote access to the Watershed’s public spaces, particularly for excluded and marginalized communities.
Shaheen also toured the new Coos County Family Dental Clinic and their Federally Quality Health Center (FQHC) to highlight the necessity of robust rural healthcare systems and celebrate the successful expansion of Coos County Family Health in Colebrook. She also visited the site of a planned rehabilitation project on Whitefield’s Union Street. Shaheen secured a $1.4 million congressionally directed spending (CDS) award for the project, which will support major infrastructure upgrades, including resolving longstanding drainage problems replacing water mains, reconstructing the roadway, building new sidewalks and adding street lighting.
