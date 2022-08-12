FRANCONIA NOTCH — As significant upgrades and a realignment near for the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop, taking a small hike to one of its trailheads on Friday morning was U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who was thanked by national forest and state parks officials for helping to secure the $1.1 million in federal funding for the five-year project.

The work will be coordinated by the Appalachian Mountain Club under the direction of the U.S. Forest Service and will take place from 2022 through 2026 on the loop’s four trails, which are some of the busiest in the region — the Franconia Ridge Trail, Falling Waters Trail, Greenleaf Trail, and Old Bridle Path.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments