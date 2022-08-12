FRANCONIA NOTCH — As significant upgrades and a realignment near for the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop, taking a small hike to one of its trailheads on Friday morning was U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who was thanked by national forest and state parks officials for helping to secure the $1.1 million in federal funding for the five-year project.
The work will be coordinated by the Appalachian Mountain Club under the direction of the U.S. Forest Service and will take place from 2022 through 2026 on the loop’s four trails, which are some of the busiest in the region — the Franconia Ridge Trail, Falling Waters Trail, Greenleaf Trail, and Old Bridle Path.
In all, the loop that is maintained by AMC totals 11.4 miles on both state and federal land, with lower trails within Franconia Notch State Park and 8.6 miles of higher-elevation trails in the White Mountain National Forest.
(The federal funding is for the 8.6 miles, but there is an opportunity for money to rehabilitate the loop’s trails on state land).
Increased use by hikers — the loop during peak season can see more than 1,000 of them in a single day — and climate change that brings harder bursts of rain and more frequent storms have led to soil loss and erosion on the trails, some of which are historic.
For nearly a century, the Appalachian Scenic Trail has followed a segment of the Franconia Ridge Trail.
The loop was built between 1826 and 1958, before today’s larger body of knowledge and best practices.
“It’s so critical,” Chris Thayer, director of external affairs for AMC, said about the coming upgrades. “This is exciting for all of us.
The work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
For a hike to the Falling Waters Trailhead, Shaheen accompanied a group that included Derek Ibarguen, WMNF supervisor; Stan Carte, assistant recreation wilderness program manager for WMNF; Phil Bryce, director of New Hampshire Parks and Recreation; Susan Arnold, interim CEO and president for AMC; Alex DeLucia; director of trails for AMC; Georgia Murray, staff scientist for AMC; and Thayer.
An investment in the loop will provide better sustainability for the trail system and benefits that go beyond, said DeLucia.
“We’re building something sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, but it’s resource protection first,” he said.
The Greenleaf and Franconia Ridge trails cross sensitive alpine habitats. Segments of the Falling Waters Trail, which has several river crossings, have experienced recent and significant damage from heavy storms.
All of the four trails need major repair and needed along some segments is a realignment to create stronger resiliency and protect adjacent natural areas.
Arnold said the deterioration of the trails is further evidence of what climate change, with its heavier storms, is doing to the area and what it poses to the recreation economy that she said is so important to New Hampshire.
As an example, Pinkham Notch has been losing about 8 inches of snow per decade, said Murray.
“Climate is still something we’re going to be dealing with,” she said.
The upgrades to the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop will address erosion and build a resilient trail loop, said Murray.
Going forward, New Hampshire needs better quality data on climate impacts, in particular for mountains, which are complex, she said.
The $1.1 million for the loop upgrades comes from a federal budget appropriation supported by Shaheen and signed into law in March by Pres. Joe Biden.
In terms of outdoor recreation, Shaheen said progress had been made in the last few years in addressing a backlog of projects as well as addressing climate change through such things as funding for forests and carbon sequestration.
The $1.1 million for the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop is money that was earmarked, which in some circles has a negative connotation, but for small states like New Hampshire earmarks are a big help, she said.
“This is what they help fund,” said Shaheen. “Having earmarks allows us to get projects like this done that we wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” she said.
Bryce said while some of the loop’s trails are on state park land and some on national forest land and some hikers that begin in the state park never make it to the national forest, it is in a sense all part of one area.
“The positive things in one place will have an impact on another,” he said.
The Franconia Ridge Trail Loop upgrades will be focused on mid-week to avoid peak visitation times.
After work begins this autumn, the upgrades will continue for full field seasons, from May to October of 2023 through 2026.
Work crews will include the AMC Professional Trail Crew, members of AMC AmeriCorps, AMC volunteer trail crews, the WMNF Pemi Ranger District Trail Crew, and other trail groups and conservation corps.
“We’re excited that we’re moving forward,” said Ibarguen.
“I look forward to coming back and seeing the difference,” said Shaheen.
In 2017, National Geographic named the Franconia Ridge Trail Loop one of the best hikes in the world.
