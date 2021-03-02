CONCORD — Shannon Chapman won a 3-year seat on the town’s Select Board in a 2-way race on Town Meeting Day, according to unofficial results released from the town clerk’s office late Tuesday.
Chapman won the open seat on the board, defeating challenger Dale Urie in the race by a 67-61 margin. There were 13 blanks and five write-ins for a total of 146 total ballots cast.
She was notified by the newspaper that the town had declared her the winner, although the tally was not released with the results shared by the town by press time.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Select Board and being involved in helping my community,” said Chapman. “I am really excited about the possibilities for Concord.”
Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault said the seat was vacated by selectman Harold Lunnie, who opted to run for a 2-year seat on the board, opening up the vacancy and leading to a contest between former Concord and Kingdom East School District board member Shannon Chapman and Urie.
Voters approved the budget for the coming year of $921,513 to be raised by taxes for the 2022 budget, reported Gaboriault.
Last year at the annual meeting, voters in Concord were presented with an article for the annual municipal spending plan that called for $890,491 to be raised by taxes for the municipal budget, including the fire department and highway needs for the town.
Town staff and poll workers set up the polling places on the first floor of the Concord Museum, not far from the municipal offices, and set up socially distanced voting spaces for Concord voters, who had to decide on a handful of officers to serve the town in the coming year, about a dozen special appropriations requests - all approved - and a vote by Australian ballot on the budget and other articles for the Kingdom East School District.
An informational meeting was held over the weekend via Zoom, and lasted for just 8 minutes, according to Susan LaMadeleine, the administrative assistant to the Concord Select Board.
She said one candidate, Urie, who sought election to the select board, introduced himself during the meeting, and a total of 14 people were in attendance during the meeting, including the Select Board.
