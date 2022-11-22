NORTHEAST KINGDOM — I asked a group of third-graders what they are thankful for. At first, they offered single word answers… cats, video games, snow and friends all came up.
But as the round-robin got underway, the children got loquacious and shared a lot for which they were grateful. Homes, families, food, clothes, dogs and other assorted animals all got lots of votes.
Almost every year since I became a reporter in 1986, I have ventured out with a camera around my neck and a notebook in my hand this week of the year with my perennial question… What are you thankful for?
In reflecting on my own deep gratitude, I share many of the same thoughts as the charming 3rd graders (sans video games), and I will begin by stating how thankful I am that for these many years the vast majority of people I have wandered up to as they are going about their lives, not expecting to be pestered by a news reporter, have been gracious and kind, and generous in sharing their lovely thoughts with me.
This year, that was no different.
My own thankful list would include these people, and the readers of the newspaper, and people who support local newspapers everywhere - your voices matter, and they are captured in local newspapers in a way that no other media can ever replace. We are here for you - and are thankful for you.
Like the children, I too am thankful for my family and my friends, for my pets, for the animal rescue organizations who care for abandoned animals everywhere, and who cared for our pets before they came to us, please support these groups in what they do. I am thankful for our home, for living in the beautiful, breathable, unspoiled corner we call the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Thank you to the people who help others not only at the holidays, through food shelves and food banks, and nonprofits whose capacity to care knows no end, and to those who give of themselves on holidays to serve others.
I am thankful for the roof over my head, too, and the food on my table. I am thankful for kindness and empathy, for second chances, for the hard work of people to help our society function well, from our hospitals who carried us through the pandemic to our schools who help guide young people to be future leaders, to those who work so hard in the grocery stores, helping us to celebrate holidays and nourish us every day.
As I do every year, I both head out and find strangers to ask what they are thankful for, and I post on social media to see what people share.
Here are the thoughts I collected first at the Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury on Monday afternoon, in the order of how I came upon people:
Taylor Peluso was Thanksgiving shopping with two of her three kids, Andrew, 4, and Alexis, 9.
Alexis answered first, saying she is thankful for life. She elaborated to say she’s thankful she gets to have fun, as well as for “food, God and Jesus.”
Her mom, Taylor, said she is thankful for “God and family.” Her other child, not at the grocery store, is Daniel, and she also noted her husband’s name, Vincent. The family lives in St. Johnsbury.
Down the next aisle, I found Jeanine Peal and Brian Morse. She is from Lyndonville, and he is from Montpelier as well as Windham, Maine. The couple was also out holiday shopping
For Jeanine, her thankfulness is a lone word, “Family,” she said smiling.
Brian added that he’s thankful “to be sharing Thanksgiving with this nice family,” saying he’s recently been welcomed into the family, and, “They’re making me very happy.”
Steve Baker of Kirby was camera shy, but happy to share what he’s thankful for, in a word, “Everything!”
“I’m happy about being pretty healthy and enjoying life and all the good stuff,” he said, on his return to a trip to Cape Cod, and looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday back in Vermont with his family.
Michelle Meckler of Lyndonville was beaming, shopping for Thanksgiving with her sister Lili, who is over visiting for Thanksgiving from London, England for the week.
Asked what she was thankful for, Lili threw her arms around Michelle, and squeezed her, “My sister!” she said exuberantly.
Michelle smiled and said, “I’m thankful for her,” looking at Lili, still hugging her in the aisle at the market.
Andrew Alba, a baker at Price Chopper, was busy turning out all manner of goodies to keep the shelves and cases filled. He said he’s thankful for “my family, my children and my job.”
Around the corner, Steven Lamarche, a school superintendent who lives in Pomfret Center, Connecticut, was shopping for the holiday, too. He said his family has owned a place in Barnet for years, and he fell in love with the NEK years ago, when he attended then Lyndon State College. He and his family, including his wife Shannon, and his teenagers Keon, 16, and Kealyn, 13, come up for their Thanksgiving tradition in Vermont.
“I’m thankful for my wife and my two beautiful children,” said Lamarche. “They’re teenagers, so it’s important to keep remembering that they are beautiful children!”
Heidi McLaughlin of Lyndonville also didn’t want her photo in the paper but shared that she’s thankful for her family and her job at Bourne’s Energy in Lyndonville.
Katherine Bedell of East Burke was stopped in the parking lot of Price Chopper and said she’s thankful for “my family and my health.”
At the White Market plaza store in Lyndonville on Monday afternoon, Naomi Gallagher of Sutton said she’s thankful for “family … always family.”
Tyler Lanoue of Newport, working at the store stocking shelves in the dog food area, said he’s thankful “for having a home, a good job and family.”
Bob Blodgett of Sheffield, chatted with in the checkout line at the store said he’s thankful for his family and his son, who is studying in Asia, and who is he very proud of.
April Benz Zajko of St. Johnsbury shared this through my question on social media, what are you thankful for?
“I am thankful for the coaches of the Hilltoppers Mountain Bike Team for encouraging our kids to conquer their fears and push their skills!” shared Zajko.
She added, “I am thankful for the many volunteers and coaches, including James Bentley & Chris Dussault, of the Hilltoppers Mountain Bike Team. It’s so exciting to now have a community team for grades 5-12. The coaches really encouraged both of our kids to conquer their fears and push their skill level.”
Christina Hall of Danville shared this, “I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for Danville, the school and our surrounding communities. I am thankful for our first responders. I am thankful for our soldiers, veterans and the fallen. I am thankful for our ancestors. I am thankful for freedoms and liberty. I am thankful for the life God has given me, the ability to move, breathe and to love. The list goes, I have so very much to be thankful for.”
Debra Moodie Rorabeck, who lives in Salem, Connecticut, but whose husband, Robert, helped to build a cabin on a former Christmas tree farm in Danville the past few years, shared this, “Thankful for our cozy cabin in the beautiful NEK!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.