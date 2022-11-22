NORTHEAST KINGDOM — I asked a group of third-graders what they are thankful for. At first, they offered single word answers… cats, video games, snow and friends all came up.

But as the round-robin got underway, the children got loquacious and shared a lot for which they were grateful. Homes, families, food, clothes, dogs and other assorted animals all got lots of votes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments