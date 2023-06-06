Shawn Rich Charged With 26th Release Violation

St. Johnsbury resident Shawn Allen Rich has racked up his 26th charge of violating conditions of release since 2020.
That’s according to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
Rich, 45, who represented himself in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron at the request of the state.
St. Johnsbury Police said Rich was caught violating his court-ordered curfew at 340 Summer Street on June 5.
Caledonia Superior Court
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked the court to change Rich’s 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew to a 24-hour curfew with legal and medical exceptions.
“When it comes to Mr. Rich, bright, clear lines are what’s important,” said Paul. “If there’s any sort of gray area or wiggle room, he strays and we wind up back here. And we don’t want that.”
But Judge Jiron denied that request.
“I’ll leave the 10 o’clock curfew since this violation didn’t include any additional criminal behavior,” said the judge.
According to court documents, Rich has 24 open criminal cases pending against him, and he was identified in December of 2022 by state police as a “person of interest” related to the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden.
Rich has not been charged in connection with the homicide case.
His other pending criminal charges include obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace by phone, violation of an abuse prevention order, stalking, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, unlawful trespass and three counts of cocaine possession.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office said Rich has a criminal record that includes nine failures to appear in court, six convictions for violating court orders, 11 felony convictions, 37 misdemeanor convictions, four assaulting crime convictions, 29 parole violations, and 11 violations of probation.
On May 16, 2022, Rich had been ordered by the court to abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. at his residence at 18 Spring Street in St. Johnsbury.
But St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish said in his report that he was on patrol at 1:20 a.m. when he recognized Rich “moving around in an unusual fashion” on the porch of 340 Summer Street.
“340 is known to be associated with complaints of narcotics-related issues and suspected to be involved in local drug transactions and facilitation,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I went and made contact with him inside the doorway to the apartment hallway as I know he is supposed to be at 18 Spring Street with a 10 p.m. curfew…He had spontaneous, exaggerated movements and rapid speech that were similar to (what) I’ve seen in the past with people under the influence of a CNS Stimulant. Rich also sometimes exhibited raspy speech. I should state that in the past I’ve known Rich to be somebody who has possessed and/or used stimulants like cocaine.”
Ofc. Gerrish asked Rich what was going on, and he stated that his mother (Tina Rich) was sick with cancer and that he needed a ride to the hospital.
“He asked me to give him a ride to the hospital for his mother,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “He stated he had not done anything wrong. I explained that it was 1 a.m. in the morning, it was not his house and I knew he had a curfew. Rich stated that he was allowed to go to work. I did not see any construction tools, work trucks or other workers around like he was in transit to a construction zone…Rich stated he was ‘f****** sober’ and he just had pink eye.”
Ofc. Gerrish then called the hospital and spoke to the operator.
“They told me that there was no Tina Rich there today or the past day or so,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Also, they generally don’t allow visitation at 1 in the morning….”
Violating conditions of release carries a possible sentence of up to 6 months in prison and a $1,000 fine.
