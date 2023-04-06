Sheffield Camper Gets Jail For Biting Attack, Trooper Assault
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023.

A Massachusetts man who bit through a woman’s artery in Sheffield and assaulted state police has been sentenced to prison by a plea agreement.

Gregory Charles McMaster, 44, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded no contest on Monday to 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and guilty to resisting arrest in exchange for a prison sentence of 1-7 years, all suspended, except for 480 days to serve. McMaster will also have to pay $294 in court surcharges.

