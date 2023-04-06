Sheffield Camper Gets Jail For Biting Attack, Trooper Assault

A Massachusetts man who bit through a woman’s artery in Sheffield and assaulted state police has been sentenced to prison by a plea agreement.
Gregory Charles McMaster, 44, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded no contest on Monday to 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and guilty to resisting arrest in exchange for a prison sentence of 1-7 years, all suspended, except for 480 days to serve. McMaster will also have to pay $294 in court surcharges.
The state dismissed a charge of simple assault on a law enforcement officer as part of the plea deal.
Caledonia Superior Court
Before reaching the agreement with prosecutors, McMaster had been facing a possible sentence of up to 17 years in prison and over $16,000 in fines.
The incident occurred in 2021 while McMaster and his victim camped in Sheffield.
“He bit through my artery and he punched me in the head a couple of times and I have bruised ribs,” said the victim - a 51-year-old Massachusetts woman - when she briefly spoke up during McMaster’s arraignment on the charges.
Police say the incident was reported around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 8971 Route 122 in Sheffield and that the investigation indicates the assault was unprovoked.
“She advised she and McMaster were camping in their tent when she got outside to go to the bathroom,” wrote VSP Tpr. Tyler Davidson in his report. “Upon walking back to the tent, McMaster attacked her, punching her in the temple twice and then biting her right wrist. (She) stated blood started spurting everywhere…”
Troopers located McMaster in his tent “pretending to sleep” and attempted to take him into custody but McMaster fled on foot followed by Tpr. Davidson who caught up with McMaster and tackled him to the ground. Police say McMaster continued to resist arrest and at one point spit in Tpr. Davidson’s face, according to the police report.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said at the arraignment that McMaster had a prior criminal record in Massachusetts where he is currently “under supervision” by the state. State police noted in their report that when he was arrested in Sheffield a records check showed McMaster was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued in 2008 in Windham County related to a similar charge of assault on a protected professional.
