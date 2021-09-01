Sheffield Field Day Called Off Over COVID Concerns

SHEFFIELD — Field Day, celebrated for generations almost every year on Labor Day, has been canceled for a second year due to the pandemic.
The event was called off on Wednesday, according to a press release sent from Town Clerk William St. Peter, one of many community members active in helping to make the annual gathering possible.
“Owing to a continued abundance of caution and other factors, the Sheffield Field Day has been canceled for 2021,” the announcement stated. “We regret the need to come to this decision and be assured it did not come easily.”
The annual event always kicks off with a well-attended parade down Route 122, which features local people, sometimes goats on leashes, and entertainment from the nearby Bread & Puppet Theater in Glover.
Field Day had been temporarily retired when older volunteers could not find enough new people to step forward and keep the beloved tradition running, but it was brought back to life a few years ago. N
Field Day in Sheffield is not the only casualty of the increasing concerns and caution over the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce likewise announced in recent days the cancellation of the annual Fall Foliage Festival in East Burke in late September.
Lindsay Hale Miller, who has led the volunteer effort the past few years to revive Field Day, said “It was a very sad and stressful decision to make.”
