The committee of volunteers who made sure Sheffield Field Day's tradition didn't fade into the history books a few years ago. This year's field day is dedicated to one of them who has passed away, Linda Lyman. In this earlier photo, standing center, her arms folded, is coordinator Lindsay Miller surrounded by her corps of dedicated volunteers: From left: Linda Lyman, Mary Lou Lamont, Magon Lindgren, Lindsay Miller, Sara Camber, Pam Mathewson, Gabrielle Bourassa, Lorraine Poulin, Kate Buonanno, Russ Poulin, Donna Camber. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
SHEFFIELD — Volunteers are devoted to preserving a 72-year-old local tradition and are asking for the public’s help.
The Field Day and community event is planned for Labor Day after a two-year COVID hiatus.
This year’s Sheffield Field Day is dedicated in memory of Linda Kozak Lyman, who died on Nov. 28, 2021, for her many years of community service.
Sara Camber, a volunteer on the committee working to put Sheffield Field Day on, was very close with Lyman, said of the event being in her memory, “We met at a Field Day meeting actually, in 2018, the 71st Sheffield Field Day year.”
At the time, Lyman was battling cancer, recalled Camber.
“You could literally see her strength and dedication to this community. With everything she had going on, she STILL showed up to help!”
Lyman was active in many town organizations and always gave of her time, said Camber, saying she is missed by many in the community.
Lindsay Hale Miller, who also helped resurrect the Sheffield Field Day after it lapsed for a period of years, is busily recruiting volunteers for the event along with a committee of fellow town volunteers. She said the event is a long tradition in the small town and the group needs the community’s support to keep it alive.
In addition to the much-anticipated parade, the event will also include the Sutton River Band, a Floral Hall, dessert auction, raffles, bingo, a chicken BBQ, food trucks, craft vendors, a corn hole tournament, touch-a-truck, children’s activities, and pony rides.
A planning meeting for the event was held last week both in-person and over Zoom to work on plans for the upcoming return to the event.
Volunteers are needed to sell raffle tickets and solicit local businesses for donations. Food vendors are also wanted.
Contact information for the Dessert Auction is Tanya and Brad Brewer (802) 274-7919. For general inquiries, and to volunteer, contact Lindsay Hale Miller at (802) 626-9440. If you would like to participate in the parade, email gabrielle.mathewson@gmail.com
