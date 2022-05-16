Sheffield Man Accused Of Putting Teenager In The Hospital

A Sheffield man has been accused of assaulting a teenage boy over the weekend with a ping-pong ball and his fists.
Walter E. Collins, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. Collins was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, the alleged victim in the case ended up in the hospital with a concussion.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I spoke with the RN assigned to (the alleged victim) and she advised to me (he) had a concussion and had a fainting episode,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report.
Witnesses told police that Collins was at his residence on Saturday when he became upset with the teen. Collins then allegedly threw a ping-pong ball at the teen’s face, punched him in the eye and punched him again on both sides of his jaw for a total of 3 punches.
Family members told police that on Sunday, the teen began exhibiting symptoms of a head injury.
“(He) came home from a friend’s house and did not look well and sat down then passed out and began ‘convulsing,’” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “The teen was then taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, according to the report.
Police said they then spoke with Collins who told them that the teen started the altercation by pushing Collins and calling him names. Collins also denied hitting the teen.
“Walter advised neither used a closed fist, as it was all ‘wrestling,’” wrote Tpr. Plympton.
Collins faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine if convicted.
