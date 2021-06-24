Sheffield Man Questions Judge; Denies Incident With Lyndonville Police

It’s usually the judge who asks the questions during criminal arraignments in Caledonia Superior Court.
But on Monday the tables were briefly turned when defendant Ronald Ivan Comeau of Sheffield queried Judge Michael J. Harris about whether he was related to the arresting officer in his case - Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris - or his boss, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
“Your last name being Harris, are you any relation or descendant of the Harris’s in the Lyndonville area?” asked Comeau after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Not to my knowledge,” responded the judge. “My family had origins outside of New England… My family origins come from the mid-west.”
Comeau, 45, said he just wanted to make sure the judge had no conflict of interest in the case.
Comeau was then released on conditions by Judge Harris. Chief Harris and Ofc. Harris are father and son.
Comeau is accused of creating a disturbance in downtown Lyndonville after he was pulled over by Ofc. Harris on Park Avenue on April 13 at 9:59 a.m. for suspicion of using a cell phone while driving a silver Toyota truck on Center Street.
“I observed the operator of this vehicle holding a cell phone to his ear,” wrote Ofc. Harris in his affidavit filed in support of the charge. “I turned around and activated my flashing blue emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle.”
Ofc. Harris said in his report that Comeau became “argumentative and uncooperative” during the stop and continued to raise his voice while people were walking by and became agitated even after being told to stop.
“I advised Comeau if he would not lower his voice he would be charged with disorderly conduct,” wrote Ofc. Harris. “Despite my warning, Comeau continued to escalate. I advised him he was under arrest and secured him in my cruiser…”
Comeau told Judge Harris that he is innocent of the charge, that he planned to represent himself in court and asked for a jury trial.
“I do believe I am not guilty of this charge,” said Comeau. “I do not believe I intentionally caused a disturbance.”
If convicted of the charge Comeau faces a possible sentence of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
