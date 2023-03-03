Sheffield Moves Town Meeting Day To May

The Town of Sheffield won’t be having its annual Town Meeting next week.
They have moved the meeting to May and it’s not the first time they’ve done it.
That’s according to Select Board Chairman Walter Smith.
“The legislature passed a law again that allowed us to delay it,” said Chairman Smith on Friday. “The governor signed it, so the simplest answer is we delayed it because we can.”
The board moved the meeting last year and has moved it again this year to Tuesday, May 16.
But Smith said it was less about business and pandemic concerns and more about creating a nicer situation for Sheffield residents.
“It certainly is,” said Smith. “Nice weather, we can hold it outside in a tent - undercover - and we did it last year and the townspeople were very favorable to that date…There’s no risk of snow, there’s no risk of anything else and so we just did it again.”
Town meeting attendance was also good last year which made it easy to move the meeting this year.
“We got a good turnout last year and we had a lot of favorable comments and so we decided that we’d do that again,” said Smith.
The board has already had its budget meeting in January.
“We’ll be prepared,” said Smith. “We haven’t drafted the warning yet because we don’t have to publish it until - I think it’s the 11th of April. No sense in doing it early. We’ll wait and make sure we get everything we wanted.”
The other select board members are Max Aldrich and Cindy Roy.
