Sheffield Town Clerk Shares Warning About Compost Tote Problems

SHEFFIELD — Concerns over plastic bags, K-cups, and more contaminating compost bins led Sheffield Town Clerk William St. Peter to share information in recent days to reach those using the service and help them understand what can’t be composted.
If the situation isn’t corrected under a new 3-warning system that has grace periods built in for public education and support for town transfer stations, the town’s costs for compost could jump by more than a third.
St. Peter shared an email from the operators of Cloud’s Path Farm, which has a 3-year contract with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) to haul compost for member towns.
He noted concerns and forwarded an email from Cloud’s Path on Thursday, stating, “This applies to the composting bins at all the locations served by Cloud’s Path here in Sheffield.”
The email, from Eliza Perrault and Sam Carter, who operate Cloud’s Path, stated, “The state is pushing stringent regulation of micro plastics and pfoa’s in any soil amendments, and new legislation is now moving forward in the state house (with support from Agency of Natural Resources and Attorney General departments) that will require very minimum levels (levels have not been set yet). Though this is good for the environment, it is a challenge for the community and us.
“We simply cannot have contamination of any kind. We used to just remove what we found, but now that just isn’t enough. We understand that this is difficult and want to work with towns to help them adjust (hence the six months elapse time — in the new agreement with the waste district) … The town of Burke has done a great job educating their town folk, so they may be a resource if needed.”
The business also offers training for transfer station attendants to help with the public education around composting, the email from Cloud’s Path stated.
The NEKWMD, in a separate email, noted, “Cloud’s Path Farm has issued their first official warning regarding compost contamination. The town now has two months to inform residents and work to rectify the contamination. If there continues to be compost contamination (any trash items, plastics, metals, etc.) after the two months, Cloud’s Path Farm will issue a second warning. After three consecutive warnings, compost fees are subject to increase if contamination continues. After each warning, towns will have two months to address the situation.
“Last week alone every bin dumped had some form of contamination, plus stickers all the way to full trash bags. Please let the district members know,” the information from Cloud’s Path to the waste district stated “The single largest problem found throughout the month is people throwing compost filled Ziploc bags into the bins. Once they freeze into the block they are nearly impossible to get out.
Perrault noted in her email, “Also as a note we do not accept single use coffee/tea cups (Keurig cups style) whether they say compostable or not. They simply do not compost.”
New Zero-Tolerance Compost Policy
NEKWMD in late November notified member towns’ selectboards, waste district supervisor board members, town clerks and attendants at community transfer stations about the new policy for composting, now in effect.
In a letter sent Nov. 30 by the district, the new compost hauling contract between the NEKWMD and Cloud’s Path Farm was explained.
The company has a 3-year contract with the waste district, which began Jan. 1 of this year.
A new ZERO tolerance policy for contaminated compost materials is part of the agreement, and it has a 3-step warning process for when items that do not belong in compost are appearing in the compost processed by Cloud’s Path.
In the first warning, the company will inform the waste district of contaminated bins, sending photo evidence, the bin number, date of offense, and that the member district be informed of the situation. The member will have two months from the date of the offense to inform the public. The second warning will follow the same outline with an additional two months of time to have the contamination issue addressed.
On the third warning, two more months “to do outreach to the public to educate them on the need for source separation” will be extended and “During that time if the district member can keep the compost free and clean of any contamination, the price will remain at $10 per tote. If not, and contamination continues then the rate per compost tote will revert to $13.50 per tote for the remainder of the contract period for that district member,” under the new policy.
The NEKWMD noted in the letter sent in late November that Cloud’s Path offers training as part of their outreach in their agreement, and an employee can go out to any district member compost location to help their transfer station attendants with training and compost education.
The letter notes, “While the zero-tolerance policy is stringent, the lower per tote price gives all food waste generators the incentive to greatly reduce and/or eliminate contamination. We ask that you share this information with those using the service, so they understand the importance of keeping the material clean,” wrote Shannon Choquette, the outreach coordinator for the waste district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.