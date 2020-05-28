SHEFFIELD — There is now a public Wi-Fi hotspot at the town office, officials recently announced.
This service covers the area around the office building, and does not require a password. It is isolated from the Town’s internal network.
A Cisco wireless access point has been provided by the Rural Broadband Technical Assistance Division of the Vermont Department of Public Service, with the internet service provided by the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.