SHEFFIELD — There is now a public Wi-Fi hotspot at the town office, officials recently announced.

This service covers the area around the office building, and does not require a password. It is isolated from the Town’s internal network.

A Cisco wireless access point has been provided by the Rural Broadband Technical Assistance Division of the Vermont Department of Public Service, with the internet service provided by the town.

