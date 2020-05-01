SHEFFIELD —In terms of town government, things could be slowly returning to normal here.
After a month of being closed, the town office reopened to the public on April 22. It had been closed since March 18 in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The learning curve wasn’t as complex an endeavor as flattening the curve associated with the virus, Town Clerk William Sr. Peter said in an email. “From home we could check messages and answer questions, but a lot of our records are only available physically in our office. Because of that, I and my assistant clerk came into the office a few hours each week to fulfill information requests and complete paperwork. We did not need to meet anyone for in-office research, but we were available by appointment and we used drop-off and pick-up for some documents.
The “remote” means of holding meetings has taken hold among some as well, he noted. “Now that we have reopened, many people are still working with us remotely, as you and I are,” he remarked “The primary item people have come in for since reopening, are trash bags for the transfer station. Bags were and are available at the station, but some people are more comfortable stopping at the office.” COVID-19 protocol is being observed, he added. “We are using face covering cloth masks and sanitizing surfaces to help protect ourselves and our visitors. Since we don’t get that many visitors anyway distancing has not been a problem.”
Upcoming, the May 6 select board meeting will be held remotely by electronic means at 6 p.m. “If you wish to make a public comment, but do not have the ability to comment remotely during the meeting, please email your comment(s) to William St. Peter at townclerk@sheffieldvt.org,” St. Peter said. If you have difficultly accessing the meeting, please call 626-9963 or email annie.geratowski@gmail.com.”
FOOD PANTRY: In other news from Sheffield, the food pantry recently announced pre-made food boxes will either be delivered, or be available by curbside pickup by appointment only.
“Before, during and after this [COVID] crisis, the Sheffield Food Pantry is offered to anyone who needs the help, regardless of age,” pantry Sara Camber said. “Income bracket for eligibility has increased 300 percent during this time.
“We as a team appreciate all recipients’ patience and understanding while we all adapt and make necessary changes during this unforeseen trying time. We are taking the safety of not only our volunteers, but also recipients, extremely seriously. We are all in this together!”
For more information or to sign up, contact Camber at (802) 328-0960, or by email at saracamber68@gmail.com.
