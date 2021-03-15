NEWPORT CITY — The council of Sherbrooke, Quebec voted last week to seek a permanent moratorium to prevent Newport City from handling landfill leachate at its wastewater treatment plant on international Lake Memphremagog.
The council asked the Quebec government to apply political pressure with Vermont counterparts.
The council was reacting to a report that chemicals called PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) had been found near the source of drinking water for 175,000 people in the Sherbrooke area, according to news reports in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.
A temporary moratorium was agreed to as part of the expansion of the landfill in Coventry, which sits above the waters that feed into Lake Memphremagog.
The landfill’s owner, Casella Waste Systems, and the state of Vermont are seeking long-term alternatives to treating the leachate at waste water treatment plants. Leachate is liquid that drains from within the landfill’s liners.
The issue of leachate treatment and PFAS in water came up recently at a remote meeting of the international oversight committee involving Vermont and Quebec environmentalists, and state and local government officials.
A Newport City official expressed hope that the city would be able in the future to treat the leachate at the city’s plant.
