IRASBURG - The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and the ATV club Border Line Ridge Riders issued a warning to a rider who has been flaunting state laws.
Someone has been riding an ATV from the common in Irasburg on Route 14 to Bob’s Quick Stop.
This section of state highway is not open to ATV use, and violators will be prosecuted, they say.
The sheriff’s department will fine this rider if caught, warns the club.
