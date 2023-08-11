PITTSFORD — A disciplinary hearing to consider possible revocation of the law enforcement certification of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore has been delayed two months, but meanwhile a former St. Albans City officer, in an unrelated misconduct case, will never return to police work in Vermont.

The embattled Grismore remains under fire on at least three fronts for an Aug. 7, 2022 incident in which he was caught on video using his foot to kick or — depending on your perspective — shove the lower abdomen of an intoxicated, shackled prisoner at the sheriff’s office. Grismore maintains he used his foot to push the prisoner back onto a bench and to try to avoid being spit on.

