Sheriff Helping Train Officers To Aid Children Exposed To Parental Arrest

Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow is partnering with the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center and Resilience Beyond Incarceration of the Lamoille Restorative Center to provide the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department along with the Newport Police Department with a training on reducing children’s exposure to trauma at the time of parental arrest and strategies for increasing supports for children. The training will be offered twice Thursday to two groups of law enforcement officers in two four-hour sessions.
“The sad fact is that there is an increase in the number of arrested and incarcerated parents which often has traumatic impacts on their children,” said Sheriff Jennifer Harlow. “Through this training, first, we hope to provide officers new skills for working with children and youth when they must take law enforcement actions in the presence of children. Second, Chief Travis Bingham and I hope this training will be a first step towards strengthening our agency’s relationships with organizations that can help children and families recover from traumatic events.”
Resilience Beyond Incarceration (RBI) provides statewide consultation to help VT communities support children and families impacted by parental incarceration. RBI is working with Sheriff Harlow to develop the training.
“We admire how Sheriff Harlow has taken the lead in Vermont to equip officers with an understanding as well as some core skills to support children and families in these very traumatic, stressful situations,” said Tricia Long, Director of RBI. “We look forward to working with the Orleans Sheriffs Department and providers to make sure every child and family has access to the services they need.”
The training will include information on child development, impacts and manifestations of trauma among children and youth, and community partnerships to provide support.
“Next steps are to get some feedback from our officers and the community, create a working group and see how we can make this part of our response to these incidents,” said Sheriff Harlow. “Our officers have expressed a lot of care and concern for children as bystanders, so they welcome this training. I view it as a wise investment of time and energy-keeping kids safe and supported immediately translates to a safer and healthier community.”
