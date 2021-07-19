ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department can no longer provide 24/7 security at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital due to a staffing shortage.
Sheriff Dean Shatney said beginning today the security coverage would be “random” at the hospital.
“The main reason for it is manpower,” Shatney said.
The department currently has 11 people on its roster, way down from a pre-Covid staff total of 23 people.
Deputies and officers within the sheriff’s department have been providing round-the-clock security at the hospital since 2012. There’s an office near the emergency department in the hospital for the security officer. The door to the office and the wall next to have large signs featuring the sheriff’s department star and logo. A sheriff’s department car is prominently parked just outside the emergency department entrance, quickly communicating the presence of law enforcement to anyone arriving at the hospital.
Deputy Brian Tallmadge was on the job Monday working a shift that ended at 11 p.m.
Shatney was not specific about the days his department could provide hospital security or the hours they would be there.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said it’s unfortunate that the sheriff’s department can’t maintain its constant presence at the hospital.
“This (diminished service) is not our desire,” he said. “We’ve had a really great working relationship with Dean and his team here.”
Tester said the sheriff’s department security help on a part-time basis won’t be sufficient for the hospital. He said he’s looking at other options, including a discussion with the state police and a possible relationship with a private security company.
Keeping patients and staff safe requires a security presence on-site, Tester said. The state’s reliance on hospital stays for people experiencing mental health problems opens the hospitals up to potentially dangerous situations.
“The hospital has become the vector for those experiencing mental health crisis,” said Tester. “There’s not enough (psychiatric) beds in the state.”
He said using the hospitals for those people experiencing psychiatric problems is a situation that needs to change, but he’s not hopeful change will come anytime soon.
Until it changes, Tester said, NVRH will continue to meet those needs but it must maintain vigilance around security.
“It’s our duty and responsibility to care for those patients and sometimes they can be dangerous,” said Tester.
He said he hopes the sheriff’s department can hire more deputies and be in a position to restore their full-time presence at the hospital.
“We really value our partners in law enforcement,” he said. “They help us successfully care for our patients and community and our staff.
“Our long-term hope is that [the sheriff’s department] can solve their worker shortage,” said Tester.
Shatney shares the same hope.
He said a combination of people retiring and fewer people entering law enforcement has put the department in a difficult place.
“It just seems like no one wants to get into this field anymore,” he said.
The sheriff’s department is responsible for courthouse security. Deputies are tasked with serving people official notice of court action. They provide secure transport for people held in Department of Corrections custody when they need to go to court or for a trip to a prison. They also assist at construction zones to help ensure the safety of workers by helping to control traffic and provide security at other locations and events.
Because numbers are so low, the department can no longer do all it has done in the past, Shatney said.
“We’re stretched pretty thin right now,” he said. “We’ve got to think outside the box, being short-handed like this, until we can get staffed backed up.”
Trying to do too much with too few deputies would be a bad idea, according to the sheriff.
“The last thing I want to do is have them get overworked and start making poor decisions,” he said.
The department is hiring and Shatney is encouraging applicants.
His goal is to having staffing numbers back to a sufficient level within four to six months.
