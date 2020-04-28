Sheriff’s Dept. Seeking Derby Line Vandal

The Orleans County Sheriffs Department is seeking information regarding damage to multiple properties in Derby Line. Employees from Derby Line village initially reported damage to Baxter Park. Upon further investigation, Sergeant Jacobs observed additional damage to Derby Line Elementary school property.
Witnesses describe a younger male operating an older, small black truck. The property damage likely occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 802-334-3333.
