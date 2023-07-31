Sheriff’s Office To Resume Fair Security

LYNDON — The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office will once again work the Caledonia County Fair from Aug. 23-27.
Under first-year Sheriff James Hemond, the department will resume its fair detail after a two-year hiatus.
Hemond said it was a matter of tradition and community service, “It’s the Caledonia County Fair; the Caledonia County Sheriff’s office should be there.”
Due to staffing issues, the sheriff’s office did not staff the fair in 2021 and 2022.
Elected last fall, Hemond has grown the CCSO department roster from six to 12. While below the optimal roster of 20 to 25 deputies, Hemond said he was committed to resuming the fair detail regardless of staffing levels.
“My goal was to be back up there regardless, whether it was just me or I had some help,” he said, noting that the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office had committed three officers to assist CCSO.
For Caledonia County Fair Association president Chris Vance, the return of the local sheriff’s office is peace of mind.
“It means more than I can tell you,” Vance said. “It’s just one less thing to worry about. Having these guys step in and take charge of security at the fair is obviously critically important. And having them back on is very exciting for sure.”
It allows the fair association to focus on the task at hand, made more challenging by the passing of former fair president Dick Lawrence.
“For us, this year’s going to be interesting because we don’t have Dick Lawrence to lean on, there’s a lot of things he did,” Vance said. “That’s going to keep us busy enough without having the added level of arranging security.”
The Caledonia County Fair must have police details as a condition of approval for a state demolition derby permit and municipal liquor license.
In 2001, after a last-minute scramble for help, the fair relied on a limited number of deputies from the Essex, Lamoille and Orleans Sheriff’s departments.
At times, only one deputy was on duty. Last year, in response to public safety concerns, a minimum of two officers were on duty at any given time as a condition of approval for a liquor license.
Vance applauded other sheriff’s departments for providing deputies the past two years, saying they did a “great” job, but added, “having our local group back in charge is really, really nice for us.”
The Caledonia Country Sheriff’s Office has contracts with 11 of 17 towns in the county and Hemond feels the department has a duty to provide coverage for events whenever possible.
“We should be involved in any community event,” he said. “Whether it’s a law enforcement presence or to help with traffic, whether it’s a bike race or a fair, we’re usually there. It’s mostly about community involvement. We’re a business but we’re also part of the community.”
