ST. JOHNSBURY — There will be a new sheriff in town.
Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney will not be seeking re-election this year, completing three terms as sheriff. He began in 2011 when Mike Bergeron retired.
“My time’s up,” he said. “I’ve been here long enough.”
Shatney, who will turn 54 before the election in November, said he’s a big believer in term limits at all levels of elected office.
“No elected official should have a lifetime job,” he said. “If I were going to run another term wouldn’t I be a hypocrite?”
Shatney said he loves the job despite the challenge of low staffing numbers and the difficulty of attracting new recruits in a time of anti-law enforcement sentiment.
“It’s this woke society that we’re living in,” he said.
He referenced the “defund police” efforts nationally and a recent effort in the Vermont Legislature to end “qualified immunity” protections for police officers. “People are saying, ‘nope I don’t want to get into law enforcement,’” Shatney said.
The department currently has only eight deputies; healthy staffing to accomplish what used to be a full slate of contracts would be 20 to 25 deputies. Shatney said fears associated with the pandemic also diminished the staff.
Last year the sheriff’s department ended a security contract with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital that meant a deputy was there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Shatney said he needed to end that relationship because he didn’t have enough people to adequately staff it. NVRH hired a private security firm to fill the void in patient and staff safety measures.
Another long-time relationship for the department ended last year when Shatney told the Caledonia County Fair he couldn’t provide security for the annual five-day fair. With no growth in staffing numbers, Shatney told the fair his department couldn’t help this year either.
“I won’t have staff out there working ten, twelve, fourteen-hours-a-day, getting overtired and making bad decisions,” he said.
The department continues with patrols in multiple Caledonia County towns, does prison transports and maintains security at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
He said the department is on stable financial footing and is well-equipped, having just received three new cruisers. He just wishes staffing levels were higher.
“It would be a lot more enjoyable if we had another 10 people,” he said.
During Shatney’s time, the department moved into its current headquarters on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. It had been occupying space in the courthouse prior to the move.
In the summer of 2020, Shatney was criticized in a Courthouse Park gathering of protesters for failing to terminate the employment of Capt. Stephen Bunnell, who was under investigation at the time for improper behavior toward women he was connected to in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer. Bunnell’s job at the department ended a couple of months after the protest, and he resolved a criminal case against him with guilty pleas on March 7 to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone.
The sheriff’s position is a four-year term. In his two previous successful elections, Shatney faced competition on the ballot. In 2018, he beat Scott Keene, of St. Johnsbury. In 2014, he overcame challenges from St. Johnsbury Police Detective Daniele Kostruba and former St. Johnsbury Police Officer Joel Pierce. Shatney was appointed in 2011 by then-Gov. Peter Shumlin to replace the retiring Sheriff Mike Bergeron, who lobbied for Shatney to be his successor.
When Shatney ends his service at the department this year he will have concluded 25 years at the sheriff’s department.
He said he will miss the interactions with people when he’s no longer sheriff.
“I love working for the citizens of this county,” he said and added that he believes the people appreciate him on the job. “I’m 98 percent sure I would be re-elected if I ran again. I have a ton of support; it’s humbling the level of support I have.”
He said he believes people appreciate his approachable style and a sense of mutual respect that he believes extends throughout the department.
“I try to treat people — and have anyone in here treat people who they’re dealing with — the way they would want to be treated,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that the department was involved in the community and I wanted the community involved in the department.”
Shatney, who lives in West Burke, said he doesn’t know what’s next for him.
“I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I know when I walk out of here it’s going to be the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”
