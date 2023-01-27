The Caledonia County Sheriff said no tax money went into $400,000 in bonuses recently flagged as troublesome in an audit.

Sheriff Dean Shatney paid himself and 15 staff members $401,601 in bonus money last September. The action was noted as a “significant deficiency” by the audit firm McSoley McCoy & Co. in a report recently completed. Bonuses ranged from payouts of $1,359 to $41,112 and in some cases the bonus amounts surpassed the employees’ total annual salaries.

