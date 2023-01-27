The Caledonia County Sheriff said no tax money went into $400,000 in bonuses recently flagged as troublesome in an audit.
Sheriff Dean Shatney paid himself and 15 staff members $401,601 in bonus money last September. The action was noted as a “significant deficiency” by the audit firm McSoley McCoy & Co. in a report recently completed. Bonuses ranged from payouts of $1,359 to $41,112 and in some cases the bonus amounts surpassed the employees’ total annual salaries.
Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer took note of the generous bonus payouts and the fact that Sheriff Shatney was in his last months as sheriff when he made the payments. Hoffer shared the findings with members of the Vermont House and Senate Government Operations committees.
Sheriff Shatney, who is leaving office next week after 12 years as sheriff, said without context people would see what was flagged in the audit as troubling.
“If you look at this on its face value, it looks bad,” he said, but there’s more to it.
Shatney said the accounting for the bonuses is clear and no tax dollars were used to pay for them. The sheriff’s department is partly funded through the county budget, but additional money comes from separate pay-for-service contracts.
He questioned why the audit firm flagged the bonus payments this year when it has been a way for him to compensate people who don’t get particularly high wages or benefits every year.
“If this was so wrong why wasn’t this brought to my attention earlier,” said Shatney.
He refers to the bonuses as “salary adjustments.”
Shatney said in some years he has given out bonuses twice a year; last year it was only one time in September. He did say the $400,000 amount was the highest amount he’s ever paid out in bonuses, but he wanted to show appreciation to his staff before leaving office.
At no point has he paid bonuses, he said, if the department was struggling financially. “It only happens if the department is in good financial standing, which it always has been,” he said.
As an example of how financially sound the department was in the year of the big bonuses, Shatney said three new cruisers were added to the department.
He said his department had been audited at least eight times since he’s been in charge, and not once have bonus payments been flagged as an accounting deficiency.
The sheriff said the bonuses have been his way of recognizing the work effort and the fact that the staff work without benefits. Despite the negative portrayal in the audit and Hoffer’s report to legislators, he’d do it again.
“Knowing with this that my name and reputation have been destroyed, would I do it again? Yes. As the leader, my goals have always been to do what’s best for my community and my staff.”
Sheriff Shatney said before the recent audit he wasn’t aware that the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association Uniform Accounting Manual advises departments to maintain a bonus policy.
The fact that Caledonia County has no such policy was noted by Hoffer.
The manual states, “Each department should have a policy covering the payment of bonuses. At a minimum, this policy should include the criteria for who is eligible for bonuses, when the bonuses can be paid, and how the bonus amount is determined.”
Now that he knows, Shatney said, he began the steps to create a policy. It will be up to incoming Sheriff James Hemond to implement it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.