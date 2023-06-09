Shift To Year-round Shelter Sought In St. Johnsbury
A tent is set up near the tunnel of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail near the South Main Street parking area in this file photo from July 2021. Tents in a wooded area near the trail were set up recently by homeless people. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A homeless shelter slated for construction on Hospital Drive is currently permitted to house people during the colder months, but a request to expand the operation year-round is before the town.

It was less than a year ago that Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester and Northeast Kingdom Community Action Director Jenna O’Farrell addressed the Development Review Board about plans to open a shelter on property the hospital owns at 1080/1082 Hospital Drive. They sought and got the DRB’s permission to operate the shelter between November and April for three years. On the application the project is called a temporary overnight shelter.

