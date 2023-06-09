Shift To Year-round Shelter Sought In St. Johnsbury

A tent is set up near the tunnel of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail near the South Main Street parking area in this file photo from July 2021. Tents in a wooded area near the trail were set up recently by homeless people. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A homeless shelter slated for construction on Hospital Drive is currently permitted to house people during the colder months, but a request to expand the operation year-round is before the town.
It was less than a year ago that Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester and Northeast Kingdom Community Action Director Jenna O’Farrell addressed the Development Review Board about plans to open a shelter on property the hospital owns at 1080/1082 Hospital Drive. They sought and got the DRB’s permission to operate the shelter between November and April for three years. On the application the project is called a temporary overnight shelter.
At the time, the hope was to assemble temporary modular units on the property prior to the 2022-2023 winter season. It was, Tester admitted, a significant challenge to put the shelter in place and make it operational in such a short time.
The winter season came and went, and the plan never came to fruition. Tester said in April that the permitting process and an expected lengthy manufacturing timeframe for the structures contributed to the inability to have a shelter this past winter.
Since a shelter was impossible to pull off this past winter, organizers rethought their construction plan, he said.
“By the time December hit, we were looking at this going, ‘This is kind of crazy. We’re not going to have anything by this winter anyway. Maybe we should pivot and use the money and build a permanent structure there so that long-term we have a structure,’” said Tester.
That change of plan from assembled modular units to a permanent building didn’t require another audience with the DRB because the permit doesn’t specify construction parameters. It does dictate the months of operation, limiting it to the months with cold temperatures, and it sets a three-year limit.
Organizers now want to change that, seeking the DRB’s approval for a shelter accessible to the homeless all year with no expiration timeframe. The request is on the agenda for the next DRB meeting on June 22.
O’Farrell sent a letter to DRB Chair Rich Lyon to support the request.
She notes the desire by NVRH that NEKCA own the yet-to-be-constructed shelter building and lease the land from the hospital. O’Farrell attributes part of the request to expand the shelter operation to all year to requirements tied to funding NEKCA will need to execute the plan.
The other reason, she says in the letter, is to satisfy the need for a place for homeless people to go.
The request is being made while the state of Vermont is ending its emergency housing plan that places homeless people in motels. Locally, rooms at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury and the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville have served as home for many homeless people. Many needed to leave on June 1, and others must vacate by July 1.
Use of the rooms at Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue was high during the most recent colder months. On Nov. 30, 41 rooms were rented to people who were otherwise homeless. That number dropped to 35 rooms at the end of December. It was 36 rooms at the end of January, 42 on Feb. 28, and 43 on March 31.
O’Farrell references in her letter to Lyon the need and the benefits a shelter can bring to the area, stating, “Our community is in need of full year, permanent, emergency shelter; a year-round shelter provides continuity of services to better serve unhoused individuals; the shelter would offer consistent opportunity for individuals to demonstrate success in a community setting with supports. Overall, shelters can be a great resource to ending homelessness.”
The DRB meeting at which the request will be discussed is set for Thursday, June 22. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
