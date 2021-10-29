DERBY — On Oct 29, 2021, at 12:57 p.m., state police received a report from North Country Hospital (NCH) in Newport that Kate Shatney, 31, of Irasburg was at the ER with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg. NCH reported that Michael Josey, 35, also of Irasburg, had reportedly unintentionally shot Shatney. It was learned that Josey brought Shatney to NCH. Josey Shatney was treated and released for a non-life-threatening wound.

Troopers and detectives from the Derby barracks responded to the hospital and scene. The scene was located at the couple’s home on Gage Road in Irasburg. Officers with the Newport Police Department also assisted. Detectives are working with the Orleans County State Attorney’s Office on this investigation. Police say the evidence indicates this was a non-intentional shooting but the investigation is continuing and will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney upon completion.

