Visitors to Prouty Beach in Newport and Lake Salem in Derby have likely noticed some changes over the past year: living shorelands — consisting of native plants, including many wildflowers, and other biodegradable materials — have been installed where sand and mowed grass used to be.
The bioengineering projects, less than 20 of which have been done in the entire state, are part of the recently-begun “restoration period” for Vermont’s lakes, according to Amy Picotte, lakeshore manager for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“We’re doing a 180,” she said. “We have this culture developed, and supported in many ways by the limited permitting programs for lakes, to clear the shore and put your house [and lawn] as close to the lake as possible. Not only is that degrading water quality and wildlife habitat, but it creates bank instability.”
Picotte revisited the three 2020 living shoreland project sites in the NEK in mid-August with community partners and local leaders to see how they were holding up and suggest any changes — mainly, the need for explanatory signs and slightly less mowing. The third site is about 50 feet of restored shoreland at Maidstone Lake.
“Every time I come here, I just think it’s better and better,” Picotte said during a tour of Prouty Beach. “It’s just an incredible spot; I applaud all of the people here.”
The Prouty Beach project, in sight of the campground and almost officially complete bike path, took about six years to come to fruition; in fact, the shoreline shifted while the design for the project and grant funds were being approved.
“It’s been a long process; the fact that the city of Newport kept the aquatic and terrestrial plants alive until they could be put in the ground is amazing,” said Picotte.
The project was the first in the state permitted to put aquatic plants below the water level.
While the portion of Prouty Beach now teeming with wild plants, insects, birds and butterflies, may look a bit “messier” than pure sand, it’s the way nature would have intended. Rain gardens line the nearby slope, stopping water from running straight down and eroding the hill and shoreline.
“It’s just a complete cultural shift, changing our practices that we’ve been doing for the past 40 years,” said Picotte, “It’s more of a social science.”
For many years, “hardscaping,” or stone seawalls, were used to stabilize banks — especially those eroded with the longtime lawn-to-lake mentality — despite the fact that “softscaping,” such as living shorelands, are better for the environment, as well as being more effective.
“We, as humans, have not come up with anything as strong as roots,” said Picotte. “There’s no rebar material that’s as strong as a network or a sea of roots.”
Plus, while grass — especially mowed grass — has shallow roots and is sterile, wildlife and native plants provide critical food sources and habitat for nesting animals, as well as filter and divert water. The softscaping techniques also show more promise in the winter, when ice pushes up onto the banks, but native shrubs and saplings can rebound quickly after its melt.
“[These projects] are significant in that they really protecting the lake,” said Picotte, who has worked within the state’s Agency of Natural Resources for over 30 years. “The number one best management practice for a lake is to have a living shoreland and natural buffers along it. […] I think these projects will keep increasing with the whole push for climate change adaptability and building resiliency on shore.”
“I hope it will have huge ripple effects along the shore, no pun intended,” she added. “It can show other shoreland owners what’s possible along their shore and demonstrate trying to reduce the lawn and bring back essential wildlife habitat features along the shore.”
“Once you talk to people, they get it,” Picotte said. “They go ‘oh, gosh, yeah,’ and it gives them more free time. It’s sort of like, hang a hammock or put up a rope swing and have fun on your lake and stop mowing. There’s just no sense for the lawn right around the lake.”
The work at Prouty Beach was done through the Clean Water Initiative Program (CWIP) with support from the town and the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA). At Lake Salem, funding and support came through the Watersheds United Vermont program (which is, in turn, funded by CWIP), the town of Derby and the Salem Lake Association.
After some watering the first year, the installations tend to take care of themselves.
Picotte notes that the projects at Prouty Beach and Lake Salem turned out to be led by mostly female local partners and construction crews. At Prouty Beach, the project was coordinated by Jennifer Hopkins and Mary Pat Goulding with the MWA; its construction was run by Meghann Carter, conservation science specialist with NorthWoods Stewardship Center, who also ran the Salem Lake project; and the design was done by Annie White from NECTAR landscape design studio.
Currently, Picotte is supporting any living shoreland restoration project as long as there is funding, a willing shoreland owner and good local partner that can help coordinate the project. Vermont is ranked one of the worst states in the country for degraded shallow water habitat because of its high shoreland population and history of lawn-to-lake development.
That history is partially because Vermont was one of the last lake-heavy states to get any sort of review for projects around its shorelines: not until 2014. Picotte explains that Vermont’s initial shoreland protection law was passed in 1972, within a year of Act 250, and the legislature repealed it soon after since they didn’t want too many new property regulation laws on the books.
Act 250 oversees projects above 10 acres. Since most shoreland properties are fairly small, Act 250’s governance did not come into play very often, leading to the prevalence of lawn-to-lake.
Then, over 40 years later, Vermont finally got its own shoreland protection law … based on Maine’s, originally passed in 1972 with text adopted from Vermont’s initial effort.
However, there is still no statewide protection of riparian or river areas. While some towns have local zoning setbacks, towns that don’t allow clear-cutting and mowing right up to the edge of streams and rivers by default.
“It’s so funny because we’re Vermont and we’re seen as this green state, but it is tough with property rights,” Picotte said. “We all agree, we don’t want to tell anyone else what to do on their property. But, the problem is that somebody always lives downstream. And if you’re living on a lake, cumulatively what you and your neighbors are doing has a big impact.”
Picotte also notes that while Vermont’s lakes bring in large sums of money through tourism and fishing, most CWIP funding is tied to phosphorus loading and thus mainly goes to restore riparian land along farmers’ fields instead of lakeshore property.
“I’m just fearful that future [shoreland restoration] projects may not be as competitive because of this priority for phosphorus reduction,” she said. “These are just smaller areas, even though they’re critical to the lake.”
