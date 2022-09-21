Short Term Rental Proposal Faces Pushback

WHITEFIELD — A proposal to convert a Mirror Lake property into a short-term rental faces pushback.
The Planning Board on Tuesday heard from a half-dozen residents who worried that the proposed STR at 51 Whispering Pines Dr. would negatively impact the lakeside neighborhood.
Their concerns included noise, traffic, public safety, trash disposal, and rowdy behavior.
Monica Blessing, a direct abutter to the property, said “I haven’t slept right since [I was notified of the STR proposal]. Because I bought my house ten years ago for the peace and quiet. I live in this town, I care about this town. And the people that are going to be coming and going, I don’t know who that’s going to be.”
Property owners Andrew and Jennifer Spector applied for a change of use permit to rent out the three-bedroom shoreline home.
Following an hour-long public hearing, the Planning Board tabled the matter in order to gather more information.
In particular, the board requested that representatives of Bretton Woods Vacations, the real estate company slated to manage the STR, attend the board’s next meeting on Oct. 4 to answer questions about how they will oversee the property and protect abutters.
According to the board, Bretton Woods Vacations failed to respond to a similar request regarding another STR project.
“Last time [Bretton Woods Vacations] were here they were supposed to give us the rules they go by. They did not,” said board Chair Scott Burns.
Applicant Jennifer Spector was caught off guard by the public response and indicated she would discuss the matter with her husband before determining the next steps.
“I don’t want to cause any trouble here. I feel really bad about this,” Spector said.
CITIZEN CONCERNS
During Tuesday’s public hearing, neighbors listed various concerns.
Blessing, the next-door neighbor, questioned if Bretton Woods Vacations would screen guests. She worried that an unchecked STR could host violent criminals, illegal drug users, or others who might pose a threat to her and her young grandchildren, who live with her.
“I am going to be having a motel next to my house [and] I don’t know who’s going to be there. If there’s going to be people partying, doing drugs, or I don’t know what.”
Neighbors also worried that STR guests with watercraft could negatively impact Mirror Lake’s ecology, wildlife and tranquility. The only law enforcement capable of addressing the issue, the N.H. State Police Marine Patrol, may not respond to calls until the next day.
“That’s the issue I ran into,” said Planning Board Chair Scott Burns, describing an encounter with an unruly jetskier at nearby Burns Pond, where he owns a cabin. “By then the jetski was gone.”
Whispering Pines Road is a private road and is not maintained by the town during the winter months. It is currently plowed by 78-year-old Ray Belanger, but only when there is significant accumulation, meaning that winter road conditions could be treacherous for arriving guests or first responders.
“It could be a potential public safety hazard,” said Planning Board member Alan Theodor.
Resident Marc Belanger offered an anecdotal story of 22 motorcycles showing up to a short-term rental in Carroll this year.
“When you rent a property that houses eight people and you have 22 bikes, where are they sleeping? Why are they there? And the next day where does the trash go? So now you have bears and everything else,” he said. “These are the things I worry about.”
GROWING CONCERN
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
That includes approximately 82 STRs in Whitefield and Dalton, with most of those units located in Whitefield. Seven are located on the eastern shore of Mirror Lake.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had taken steps to address short-term rentals through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives,
Whitefield was one of those communities.
The town amended its zoning by-laws in 2020, adding a definition for short-term rentals as a commercial use, which has allowed the Planning Board to better address the matter in permit applications.
However, efforts to pass stronger regulations failed earlier this year, when Town Meeting voters rejected a proposed STR ordinance by an eight-vote margin.
Whitefield officials are in preliminary discussions to bring an STR ordinance back to voters next spring.
The matter is also under discussion in other communities such as Bethlehem, N.H., and Kirby, Vt.
Meanwhile Franconia, which has an established STR registration and permitting process already in place, is taking steps to strengthen those measures.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
