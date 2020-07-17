On July 16, a Remington Shotgun that police believe was stolen during a burglary on Oct. 13, 1994, was returned to Ellen Breault, 45, of Albany.
A Swanton resident, who police believe was not involved in the burglary and only recently came in possession of the gun, turned the gun into the VSP St. Albans barracks on July 13.
The burglary from 1994 remains under investigation. Stolen were a TV, VCR, 2 shotguns, a handgun, baseball and football cards. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Vermont State Police.
