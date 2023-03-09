Shotgun To Be Returned To St. J Center Duck Shooter
A park bench faces a pond near the Center Tower in St. Johnsbury Center on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Many people watch and feed the ducks that land on the pond. James Murray was charged with reckless endangerment for shooting at a duck on Oct. 11, 2020. Pellets from the shotgun shell struck vehicles parked near the car wash. A pellet also struck a forklift that was being operated at the time. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

A local man convicted of shooting at a duck behind three St. Johnsbury Center businesses will get his shotgun back from the Vermont State Police.

James Murray, 53, received a deferred six-month sentence last year after being convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Murray fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a duck in the pond behind Center Tower and Mr. Suds Car Wash on Oct. 11, 2020. The pond is also near the parking lot used by employees of All Around Power.

