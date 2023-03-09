Shotgun To Be Returned To St. J Center Duck Shooter

A park bench faces a pond near the Center Tower in St. Johnsbury Center on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Many people watch and feed the ducks that land on the pond. James Murray was charged with reckless endangerment for shooting at a duck on Oct. 11, 2020. Pellets from the shotgun shell struck vehicles parked near the car wash. A pellet also struck a forklift that was being operated at the time. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
A local man convicted of shooting at a duck behind three St. Johnsbury Center businesses will get his shotgun back from the Vermont State Police.
James Murray, 53, received a deferred six-month sentence last year after being convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Murray fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a duck in the pond behind Center Tower and Mr. Suds Car Wash on Oct. 11, 2020. The pond is also near the parking lot used by employees of All Around Power.
Pellets from the shot damaged three vehicles, with one striking a forklift operated at the time by a teenager.
Caledonia Superior Court
The deferred sentence means that if Murray complies with his probation conditions for six months, the conviction will be struck from his criminal record.
But even after his conviction, state police said they planned to keep Murray’s shotgun.
“Vermont State Police refused to return Mr. Murray’s shotgun and informed him VSP was going to destroy it,” wrote St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby A. Gary in his motion to have the gun returned. “The shotgun is not (a) contraband…Contraband is any property which is unlawful to produce or possess. The shotgun does not fit the definition of contraband. It is not unlawful to produce a shotgun. The shotgun is not unlawful to possess. If not contraband, it must be returned. The shotgun is not subject to forfeiture.”
Attorney Gary’s motion was filed with the court on July 28, 2022, and was ruled on by Judge Justin P. Jiron on March 3, 2023.
“The Court notes that the 6 month term of the deferred sentence has now expired,” wrote Judge Jiron in his order. “The effect being that the charge will be dismissed and the record expunged. The legal effect is that there is no longer a conviction or violation of the law. For the reasons stated above the Court finds that the firearm in question is not an “unlawful firearm”…It must be returned to Mr. Murray and the State is ordered to do so within 14 days.”
The maximum penalty for a charge of reckless endangerment is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
