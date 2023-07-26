ST. JOHNSBURY — Shots were fired at someone at 340 Summer St. early on Wednesday in what police believe was a drug-related incident.

No one was hurt, said Capt. Jason Gray and it appears that a man named Brook Stotesbury, 40, may have been the target. He is staying in Apt. 4 in the building where Ian Norton-Lowe is the tenant.

