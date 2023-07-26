ST. JOHNSBURY — Shots were fired at someone at 340 Summer St. early on Wednesday in what police believe was a drug-related incident.
No one was hurt, said Capt. Jason Gray and it appears that a man named Brook Stotesbury, 40, may have been the target. He is staying in Apt. 4 in the building where Ian Norton-Lowe is the tenant.
Five shots were fired at about 2:35 a.m. from outside the building. Police were able to locate two bullets, one lodged in the exterior clapboard wall on the first floor a few feet from a doorway and the other lodged in the wall on the second floor just below the roofline. Pieces of the wood wall boards had been pulled from the building, and one piece with a bullet hole was placed on end against the wall.
Capt. Gray said that it was a handgun that was fired, but he did not specify the caliber. He said police did not find any bullet casings.
Multiple neighbors reported the shots via 9-1-1, but before the information got to police dispatcher Felicia Mallett she was already aware of the gunshots. From her workstation within the public safety building on Main Street, she could hear them.
One of the neighbors who called 9-1-1 to report the shots said the response of people in her home to gunfire was to get low.
The neighbor said she believed the shooter was on foot when he or she left the scene based on security camera audio that didn’t record the sound of an engine but did pick up the gunshots and someone “dropping a F-bomb.” She also said it didn’t seem likely that it was a drive-by shooting based on the location of the bullet high on the second floor.
“I don’t see somebody driving past and hitting that high,” she said.
According to the neighbor, there was a short delay between the firing of the first three shots and the final two.
“The first three they were just firing wildly, but the last two they were actually aiming at something,” the neighbor said.
Several police officers responded to the scene, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation had not determined the suspected shooter.
Capt. Gray said people they spoke to on scene at the apartment building were not particularly helpful with details. “We know it was drug-related,” he said. “Of course, nobody wants to tell us the truth.”
The shots appeared to be wild, but Capt. Gray said they were probably shooting in Stotesbury’s direction. Police obtained a warrant to search the apartment where he is living, but nothing was found regarding the shooting investigation, said the captain.
It’s the second time in five days that police have responded to the apartment building. It was Apt. 6 on Saturday where police arrested Fred Azantrow, 43, for an alleged offense of aggravated assault with a weapon.
The captain was one of the six officers to respond to the shooting early on Wednesday. He was still on the job 14 hours later, and he said he was exhausted, but there was one thing he wanted more than to go home and rest.
“I’d rather find out who’s responsible,” he said.
