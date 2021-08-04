HAVERHILL — Sisters Peyton and Cecile Carbonneau stood on stage Saturday wearing frilly dresses and flowers in their hair.
Each had a smile on their face and a sash across their chest that read “Little Miss North Haverhill Fair Contestant.”
Peyton, 12, and Cecile, 6, weren’t crowned. But that was beside the point. They didn’t need a tiara to confirm their accomplishments.
“They’re already winners,” said their mother, Rebecca.
A year earlier, the siblings experienced a traumatic event.
On the night of June 20, 2020, their mother’s ex-boyfriend Duane Masters forced the three family members into a car at gunpoint and made Rebecca drive from the East Gate Motel in Littleton (where they awaited emergency shelter placement) to his campsite at the Gale River Campground in Bethlehem.
On the way there, Masters became violent. Peyton attempted to call 911 and Masters grabbed the phone. In the struggle that followed, Peyton was thrown from the moving vehicle. Rebecca stopped the SUV and went to help her daughter, but was pushed to the ground and punched in the head by Masters, briefly losing consciousness. She awakened to stop Masters from leaving with Cecile.
Fortunately, Masters ran from the scene and was apprehended a month later. He was later found guilty on six counts and sentenced to 6-to-12 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Summing up the incident, Rebecca said, “It was awful.”
The road to recovery has been long and difficult.
In the aftermath of the attack, Peyton and Cecile were removed from their mother’s care by the Division of Children, Youth and Families. They were placed with other family members for the next eight months.
Meanwhile, Rebecca rebuilt her life. It wasn’t the first time. She suffered permanent disability when a drunk driver struck her car in 2007, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and her mother died from COVID-19 in December.
After repeated attempts to prove her competence, she regained custody of her daughters on March 19, 2021.
She said her five-week relationship with Masters ended when she discovered he had lied about his name and his past. She regretted the damage it did to her children.
“[DCYF] realized they made a huge mistake taking the kids from me. I wasn’t living this bad life. I got conned,” she said.
Today, the Carbonneaus are leading remarkably normal lives. With the help of therapy and a once-again stable home life, they have faced their fears and treated their trauma. In the process, they have re-established their routines, rejoined 4-H, and they look forward to the start of school in the fall.
“They are back to doing everything in life they did before,” their mother said.
The Little Miss North Haverhill Fair Contest was confirmation of that. Sitting in the stands, Rebecca felt a sense of relief watching Peyton (a returning contestant) and Cecile (a first-time entry) take part.
“I was just so proud to watch my kids being kids,” she said, noting that after spending most of the past year apart, “Sitting there, I let out a deep breath. It was almost like I had been holding it in all this time. It was like ‘Oh my God, my life is almost back to normal.’”
During the talent portion of the competition, Peyton did a hula hoop dance (which she choreographed to the song ‘Splish Splash’) and Ceciile sang the ‘ABC’ song.
Immediately before Cecile stepped on stage, another contestant performed a song. Cecile stood in the background and danced along.
“A parent sitting next to me was the parent of that child. He said to his wife ‘Oh my God, look at the little one behind her, look how happy she is. She should win just from that smile,’” Rebecca said. “Regardless of everything that she’s been through, she was just being happy little Cecile.”
On Saturday, the final night of the pageant, Rebecca was joined by Peyton and Cecile’s father, Tony, his fiancee, Wendy, and family friend Daniel Allard.
Peyton and Cecile didn’t take home the top prize. But Rebecca saw something the judges didn’t.
“I saw strength,” she said. “I saw these two little girls who lived through something no little kid should live through, who saw something no little kid should see. I saw all their courage, how they put in the work in therapy every week. I saw them as survivors.”
