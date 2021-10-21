Shower Request Turns Violent

An attempt to get clean turned messy.
A grand jury indicted Jon Dube, 38, of Groveton, N.H., on charges that he strangled his stepfather, after his request to take a shower was denied.
Dube was indicted on one count of second-degree assault-domestic violence, a Class B felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.
His case will proceed in Coos County Superior Court.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Dube entered the home of Michael and Cheryl Emery at 42 School St. and asked to take a shower, according to the supporting affidavit.
His stepdad, Michael Emery said no, which sparked an argument that turned violent, the affidavit said.
Interviewed by Northumberland Police, all three agreed that Dube shoved and hit Emery, 60, several times.
However, their stories differed on the alleged strangling.
Michael and Cheryl Emery claimed that Dube wrapped his hands around Michael Emery’s throat and choked him for approximately half of the five-minute encounter, according to the affidavit.
Emery told police “he felt like he could barely breathe or speak” and that he felt like he was on his “way out,” according to the affidavit.
Dube told police that he applied his right forearm to Emery’s throat, but did not use his hands.
Dube lived in a camper on the premises, according to the affidavit.
METH POSSESSION
Jamie Foster, 39, of Lancaster, N.H., was indicted for possession of a controlled drug.
According to a supporting affidavit, on Aug. 6 Lancaster Police responded to 7 Starr King Park to enforce a criminal trespass notice and remove Foster at the request of the homeowner.
When Foster refused to leave, she was taken into custody, and during the response, Lancaster Police found a glass pipe with a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Foster faces up to seven years in prison and/or a fine up to $100,000.
JAIL ASSAULT
Hunter Ramsay, 27, was indicted for simple assault in connection with an incident at the Coos County House of Corrections on Aug. 2.
Ramsay is accused of punching another inmate in the face and torso multiple times.
According to the supporting affidavit, Ramsay approached, grabbed and struck the other inmate with his fist 10 times. The incident lasted approximately 25 seconds and ended when corrections staff intervened.
The offense is punishable by a sentence up to seven years.
