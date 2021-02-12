Members of the Vermont Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters recently expressed appreciation to staff in long-term care facilities.
The State of Vermont’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) asked if the VT VOAD would organize an effort to help “lift the spirits” of the staff at some of the state’s long-term care facilities. Rick Cochran, president of the organization, along with community members and CALEX ambulance personnel, provided posters, hearts with encouraging messages and some candy for staff members.
“We need community support during these trying times,” said Cochran. Creative efforts like this project unite community and show support for one another.
VT VOAD coordinates faith-based organizations, non-profit organizations, and corporate partners to make a positive difference. In this case it was an effort to let community members who work in long-term care facilities know that they are appreciated for supporting people in the Northeast Kingdom. It is often “the small things that make a big difference,” Cochran said.
Every state has a VOAD to coordinate volunteer efforts. Previously the VOAD worked to help community members during hurricanes Irene and Sandy, the flooding in Swanton and the Halloween storm in 2019. With the pandemic there have been many needs.
Michael Wright, Chief of EMS Services for CALEX ambulance said,“We were happy to share our support and appreciation to all the healthcare professionals working hard to keep our nursing home residents safe and healthy.”
