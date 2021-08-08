RANDOLPH – A hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition was assisted off of Valley Way Trail Saturday night.
Officials say that the hiker, identified as Brandon Mains, 36, of Rochester, N.H., became sick while descending the Valley Way Trail. Mains, who became nauseous and fainted several times, made it to within 6/10ths of a mile from the Appalachia Trailhead Parking lot before he collapsed and could not continue at around 8 p.m. Fearing something worse than simple exhaustion, Mains’ hiking companion called 911 for help.
A volunteer with Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) was the first rescuer on the scene and provided a medical assessment and food and drink high in sugar content. A Good Samaritan hiker identified as Dan Morris of Pembroke, N.H., who had come upon the scene, stayed and provided assistance as well.
By the time the first conservation officer arrived, Mains had recovered enough to attempt to walk out under his own power. Although it initially appeared that he would have to be carried out by a rescue team, Mains insisted on trying to hike out. Although unsteady on his feet and extremely lethargic, Mains was able to slowly continue down the trail with Morris and the rescuers providing support on either side of him while also carrying his pack. He made it down to the parking lot at 10:30 p.m. without further incident.
Officials said Mains has completed several 4,000 footers. According to he and his hiking partner, this was the first time he has suffered from this unknown medical condition. He declined medical treatment and was driven from the scene by his companion.
With the assistance of the AVSAR volunteer, Dan Morris, and Mains’ ability to continue on despite his weakened state, officials stated this rescue was able to be successfully completed without the need for multiple rescue teams conducting an arduous carryout.
