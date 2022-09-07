Sidewalk Repair At Public Safety Building

Cameron Corliss, of St. Johnsbury, is the operator of an excavator in front of the public safety building in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Alliance Excavation, from Danville, is replacing a large portion of sidewalk in front of the building. The work is expected to be finished by next week. The work is necessary, Town Manager Chad Whitehead said, because some sections were cracked and uneven and contributed to a couple of injuries. Fire trucks inside the building are parked in the back during the day for emergency exit along the driveway between the Athenaeum and the public safety building. (Photo by Dana Gray)
