Sign At New Umbrella Home Approved Despite Objection To Lawn Location

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Development Review Board approved a sign proposed for the new Umbrella office on Main Street on Thursday, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision as one member isn’t happy with the location.
Tony Higgs voted against the plan by Umbrella to put a sign on the lawn next to the building; he prefers that it be mounted on the building’s wall. Three other DRB members - chair Rich Lyon, Barry Waldner, and Elizabeth Emmons - approved Umbrella’s effort to put a sign on or apart from the building.
The other DRB members, Kyle Sipples and Keith Chamberlin did not attend the monthly meeting. At the February meeting, Chamberlin recused himself from the Umbrella sign effort because he is co-owner of Flek Inc., which is working on the new sign.
Another connection to Umbrella that exists on the board is with Lyon, whose wife serves on Umbrella’s board of directors. He did not abstain, and no conflict of interest concern was raised. Lyon said his wife is not part of the organization’s management. He said members need to be wary of genuine conflicts and in this case, his wife is not close enough to the day-to-day to make his involvement a conflict.
Without his vote, the motion to approve would have failed as a vote cannot go forward with only two yes votes on a six-person board.
Higgs said he had no problem with Lyon discussing and voting on the Umbrella sign because Lyon’s wife does not have a financially-vested interest in the project.
“It really comes down to whether you have a direct financial link to the issue,” he said. “It would be a stretch to see that financial connection in this case.”
Thursday’s meeting was the second time Umbrella was before the board seeking approval for a sign outside their new home.
The organization that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence purchased the property at 1330 Main St. last fall. It had served as the law offices of Ed Zuccaro and David Willis for many years.
The real estate purchase was Umbrella’s first in its 46-year history. Over the years, it has rented office space in St. Johnsbury at 1111 Main St., 970 Memorial Dr., 1222 Main St., and most recently at 1216 Railroad St, Suite C.
At the February meeting, DRB members supported a sign but were hesitant about its location. It was decided on Thursday that Umbrella could put a sign on the lawn, but it needs to be no further than 5 feet away from the building and not extend past the building exterior on the Charles Street side.
Higgs said he appreciates the effort at compromise concerning the lawn location, but he feels the only appropriate signs for buildings in that area of Main Street are signs affixed to the exterior of the buildings. He referred to buildings north of the Umbrella building with businesses that all have attached signs. He conceded next-door neighbor Fairbanks Museum and churches on Main Street have lawn signs, but those are the exceptions.
The exterior of the building is where the former tenant, Zuccaro, and Wills Law Office, attached their sign.
“I just feel like (Umbrella) is in the historic section of town, and I’m just not in favor of signs on the lawn there,” said Higgs. “That’s kind of out of character for the neighborhood.”
He said the board has rejected other applications for lawn signs, and for the board to alter that course with the Umbrella request may set a precedent.
The Umbrella sign wasn’t the only sign proposal DRB members resolved at their March meeting. They also approved a request by St. Johnsbury Distillery to add to their existing signs at the Eastern Avenue business. The words “Restaurant, Bar And Tasting Room” will be added below the current signs, which only state “St. Johnsbury Distillery.”
The request was sought as a way to communicate to people that the business is more than a distillery. It is also a restaurant with a menu offering appetizers and entrees that welcomes families. The business serves as a tasting room to sample the products and sell spirits by the bottle.
Other DRB Decisions
• A request by St. Johnsbury Academy to build a structure for storage of athletic equipment at 10 Brantview Dr. was approved. The plan calls for an addition to the concession stand at Fairbanks Field.
• A request by Northern Forest Center/Sustainable Forest Futures Inc., the new owner of 560 Railroad St., to remove an unused underground fuel tank and a carport attached to the back of the building was approved. The center plans to convert the 15,000 square foot building into a mix of commercial space and middle-market housing units. The unused carport needs to go, the owner said, because it is in the way of the fuel tank removal process.
• A request by Matt and Kim Keafer to add to the Matt’s Welding garage at 1021 Rt. 2 in East St. Johnsbury was approved.
• Members approved an application for a change of use to retail, subject to a site plan review and approval at 1189 US Rt. 2 in East St. Johnsbury.
• Members tabled a request by Dan Deleo to build six to seven one- and two-bedroom dwellings for short and medium-term rentals at 1567 Rt. 2 in East St. Johnsbury. It’s on property owned by Rodney and Marcella Lamotte.
Lyon said members aren’t against the idea, but Deleo needs to provide more plan details. In particular there’s a right-of-way issue that needs to be considered.
“It was an incomplete site plan,” said Lyon. “Overall, it’s a good project for the area.”
Deleo was encouraged to develop his plan further and come back before the board.
