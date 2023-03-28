Sign At New Umbrella Home Approved Despite Objection To Lawn Location
Buy Now

Umbrella has purchased the long-time Ed Zuccaro and David Willis law office building on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Development Review Board approved a sign proposed for the new Umbrella office on Main Street on Thursday, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision as one member isn’t happy with the location.

Tony Higgs voted against the plan by Umbrella to put a sign on the lawn next to the building; he prefers that it be mounted on the building’s wall. Three other DRB members - chair Rich Lyon, Barry Waldner, and Elizabeth Emmons - approved Umbrella’s effort to put a sign on or apart from the building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments