Sign On Selectman’s Lawn Urges A No Vote For Wastewater System

WEST BURKE — Ahead of a vote for a municipal wastewater system, there’s a sign on the select board chair’s lawn urging people to vote no.
The sign notes, “Vote No To Wastewater - Control Spending.” It was put there by Lisa Allard, the wife of Select Board Chair Joe Allard.
Lisa Allard made it clear at a recent select board meeting that she is against a proposed plan to create a small-scale wastewater system in West Burke.
The town’s voters will have their say on the proposed project on Tuesday when they’ll be asked on Australian ballot if they support a $10.6 million bond to pay for it.
The proposed system would be large enough to accommodate 140 users, but any project-building costs not covered by state and federal grants will be covered by taxpayers town-wide.
Project proponents say the system is infrastructure that the village needs to move forward with economic development, which will provide a community-wide benefit. Additionally, they say many private septic systems are old and could potentially fail and that replacing them is very expensive.
They also say that “once-in-a-lifetime” federal funding is available to pay for most of the municipal project. ARPA funds plus expected assistance from a USDA rural development grant worth more than $3.1 million would cover about 67 percent of the total cost.
The amount of grant money available to fund the project is at an “unprecedented” level, said Andrea Day, engineering consultant with the Dufresne Group, and it will only be available if the town moves forward now. “We’ll never see that money again.”
At the July 10 select board meeting, Joe Allard said he is concerned about any additional costs for taxpayers when the town is working to build a new highway garage.
He didn’t state an intention to vote against the plan or advocate for others to vote against it. He did say he hopes many voters weigh in on the topic one way or the other.
That was the message, he said on Friday, that he wished his wife would have communicated with the lawn sign; to advocate for voting without saying which way to vote.
He said he decided she had a right to communicate her feeling on the issue.
“I didn’t want to go against her on this, because I want her to have her say,” said Allard.
He said he recognizes that a sign advocating a position on a vote on the front lawn of a selectman could have special influence, but he hopes that people will vote based on their personal feelings on the issue.
“I want voters to vote from their own opinion on the situation,” he said, “whether they think it will be good for Burke or not … I don’t want to influence anyone one way or the other.”
The Allards’ property is within the 140-user coverage area of the proposed system.
One aspect of the proposal that Selectman Allard did speak unfavorably about is a request from proponents that the select board mandate the closest 80 properties connect to the system.
It’s necessary from a shared cost perspective that all 80 people connect, proponents say.
“It has to be done that way because there’s no other way to keep the costs down,” said Zoning Administrator Mike Harris.
He and Day will address townspeople during an informational meeting about the project on Monday at the Community Building in West Burke, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be a chance for project advocates to provide details and answer questions.
Harris said there’s been a significant effort to inform voters about the system. There have been multiple informational meetings and a town-wide mailing that provided details.
He said he’s hopeful there will be a good turnout for the vote. He said it was encouraging to find out from the town clerk that there had been a good number of people who requested an absentee ballot.
Pass or fail, he said, the system proposal is a good one, especially with the level of funding support that is currently available.
“It’s well worth bringing it to the voters to give it a fair shake,” he said.
