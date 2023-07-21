Sign On Selectman’s Lawn Urges A No Vote For Wastewater System

A sign calling for a no vote to a proposed wastewater system appears on Select Board Chair Joe Allard's property. (Contributed Photo)

WEST BURKE — Ahead of a vote for a municipal wastewater system, there’s a sign on the select board chair’s lawn urging people to vote no.

The sign notes, “Vote No To Wastewater - Control Spending.” It was put there by Lisa Allard, the wife of Select Board Chair Joe Allard.

