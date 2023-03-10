Sign Regulation Update Heads To Public Hearing

The Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a draft update to town sign regulations.
The 11-page document now goes to separate public hearings before the Planning Commission and Select Board.
If no significant changes are made, the Select Board can vote to adopt the by-law changes.
The Planning Commission public hearing will take place on April 12.
It concludes a year of sometimes tense work to craft regulations that balance business and community interests.
Included in the draft update are the following changes:
Max Signage: Total signage limits would be flexible, based on street frontage.
Larger businesses with frontage over 50 feet (Commercial/Industrial) and 30 feet (Village & Main) would be allowed two square feet of signage for every one foot of frontage.
It also raises minimum signage limits.
Smaller businesses in Commercial/Industrial with under 50 feet of frontage would be allowed up to 100 square feet of signage and those in Village & Main with under 30 feet of frontage would be allowed up to 60 square feet of signage.
Size Limits: Square footage caps for individual signs would be raised.
Businesses would be able to install single signs measuring up to 75 square feet without a hearing, and even larger individual signs measuring up to 150 sq. ft. (free standing) or 200 sq. ft. (building mounted) with Development Review Board approval.
Menu boards: Restaurants (e.g. ice cream stands) would be able to install exterior menu boards of up to 40 square feet without a permit, and the menu boards would not count those towards a businesses’ maximum signage.
Upkeep: The draft update would also allow business owners to maintain, repair or replace signage without a permit, so long as there are no changes in dimension, orientation, location, quantity, or material. Other changes would require DRB approval.
The Planning Commission began drafting the long-overdue signage ordinance update over a year ago.
It was put forward at a public hearing on Aug. 24.
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
The current approved version is based on St. Johnsbury sign regulations and enjoys business community support.
