Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a sign that notes, Visually Impaired Child.

Trooper Mark Pohlman reported that the sign was stolen sometime between May 25 and June 1 from the Chapdelaine Road in Brownington. The crime is being treated as larceny.

Anyone with information into the theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

