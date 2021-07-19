Signs Barring Baitfish Coming To NEK Ponds To Protect Native Trout

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and partners will soon place new signs near eight ponds where the use of baitfish is prohibited. Seven of the eight ponds are in the Northeast Kingdom.
The signs will remind anglers that use of baitfish poses a threat to the wild native brook trout.
Fisheries Biologist Jud Kratzer said, “Wild native brook trout thrive in ponds where there are simple fish communities with no or few other fish species. Adding new fish species, even minnows, disrupts a long-established food chain. Trout populations suffer as a result.”
Brook trout are native to the Eastern United States, but no longer exist in much of their original range. “Vermont boasts thousands of miles of cold, clean streams that provide excellent habitat for self-sustaining populations of wild brook trout, but only a few ponds in the state support wild brook trout,” Kratzer said. “The baitfish prohibition on these special ponds will help the brook trout survive so they can be appreciated by future generations.”
Brook trout are Vermont’s official coldwater fish. The signs will be posted at public access points near the following NEK ponds: Beaver Pond (Holland); Blake Pond (Sutton); Cow Mountain Pond (Granby); Jobs Pond (Westmore); Lewis Pond (Lewis); Unknown Pond (Avery’s Gore); and Noyes Pond (Groton). The only pond in Vermont outside the NEK designated for the prohibition is North Pond in Chittenden.
