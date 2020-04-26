LYNDON — If those lining Main Street on Saturday have anything to say, state college campuses in Lyndonville, Johnson and Randolph will have students on them for years to come.
It was the message Northern Vermont University (NVU)-Lyndon students, faculty and friends were delivering at the 2 p.m. “Friendly Signage To Support NVU Lyndon” event.
Passing motorists honked their support as placard-carrying supporters asked the state to support Vermont Technical College in Randolph, and the NVU campuses in Lyndon and Johnson. Another rally, “Montpelier Car Parade 2: A Second Car Parade Protest,” is schedules for Monday in Montpelier. A rally was held previously in the state capital.
Organized by NVU student Aaron Turgeon, the Lyndon rally drew supporters who lined Main Street, mostly in the Bandstand Park Area. “It is my belief that the NVU and VTC will not likely survive the coming year due to the loss of the confidence that the proposed closure has created unless strong commitments to restore a permanent and appropriate level of funding are made by Legislative Leadership very soon,” said Ben Luce, NVU professor of Physics. “So far this has not occurred…Vermont State Colleges are funded by the state at only around 17 percent, one of the lowest or the lowest in the nation.”
