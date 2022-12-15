Signs Point To Pending Sale Of Comfort Inn
Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — There are indications of a possible sale of the Comfort Inn and Suites on Route 5.

Town officials say they have heard Murphy Realty and someone related to Dhruv Patel, the owner of the Fairbanks Inn, are working out a possible sale.

