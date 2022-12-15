Signs Point To Pending Sale Of Comfort Inn

ST. JOHNSBURY — There are indications of a possible sale of the Comfort Inn and Suites on Route 5.
Town officials say they have heard Murphy Realty and someone related to Dhruv Patel, the owner of the Fairbanks Inn, are working out a possible sale.
A fire inspection was done at the hotel by the Vermont Division of Fire Safety on Dec. 1. Under a project description it was noted “change of ownership inspection.” Additional detail listed the name Mahendi Patel as “buyer.” The inspection determined everything to be in good working order at the hotel.
An official at the division of fire safety said such an inspection is usually done before the final closing of a real estate transaction but doesn’t always indicate that a sale is certain.
Peter Murphy, of Murphy Realty, which owns the property, did not respond to attempts to reach him about the possible sale of the property. Attempts to locate and connect with Mahendi Patel were also unsuccessful. Dhruv and and Shantilal Patel are listed as officers of Malav Inc., the company that owns Fairbanks Inn. A message was left for Dhruv Patel at Fairbanks Inn, but there has been no response.
Another indication of a possible change in ownership was determined in a call to the town clerk’s office. Town Clerk Stacy Jewell said a final reading for water and sewer service is scheduled to be made today at the property. Such an action indicates a change of billing address.
In 1997, Murphy made a deal with Choice Hotels to construct the Comfort Inn.
“Comfort Inn has a good reputation,” said Murphy at the time. “People are more likely to choose a chain over the independents because they want to know what they’re getting.”
At that time, Murphy Realty owned four independent motels in St. Johnsbury.
The Comfort Inn opened for business in July 2000. The 100+ room hotel has several amenities including an indoor pool, game room, sauna, sun deck and free breakfast, and boasts high guest ratings.
The town of St. Johnsbury has a total property appraisal of $5,517,000, including 5.92 acres of land and over 86,000 square feet of finished space.
