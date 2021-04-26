Signs Removed From Courthouse Grounds

Orleans Superior Court officials removed this sign Friday on the Newport City courthouse lawn at the request of defense attorney David Sleigh, of St. Johnsbury. The sign says "End Victim Blaming. April Is Sexual Assault Awareness Month" In an email to local and state court officials Friday, Sleigh said "this sort of signage is entirely inappropriate and inconsistent with the presumption of innocence and fair and unbiased adjudication. Prior to seeking injunctive relief, I would ask the judiciary to police its grounds."

Orleans Superior Court officials removed this sign Friday on the Newport City courthouse lawn at the request of defense attorney David Sleigh, of St. Johnsbury. The sign says “End Victim Blaming. April Is Sexual Assault Awareness Month”

In an email to local and state court officials Friday, Sleigh said “this sort of signage is entirely inappropriate and inconsistent with the presumption of innocence and fair and unbiased adjudication. Prior to seeking injunctive relief, I would ask the judiciary to police its grounds.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments