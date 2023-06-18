ST. JOHNSBURY — Sitting outside a café on Railroad Street on a recent morning, Danville resident and children’s poetry author Maggie Keefe shared how she has recently reconnected with something that brought her joy as a child: writing stories and having fun with sharing her imagination in words.
When Keefe was in the 4th grade, she lost her mother.
That same year, her teacher in Shelton, Conn., Mrs. Estock, was very kind to her and allowed Keefe to write plays and perform them for the entire class.
When Keefe was in 5th grade and no longer one of Mrs. Estock’s students, she brought her a copy of a story she had written about a haunted house; her former teacher who had helped see her through that very difficult year encouraged her to keep writing.
Sadly, Keefe doesn’t have a copy of that story any longer.
“She was very encouraging to me,” Keefe said, noting how she’s certain her teacher has passed away, and she wishes she could reach out and let her know her influence stayed with her all her life.
Keefe would grow up and go on to become a computer software engineer and have a career in Boston, Mass., raise a family, and she put her creative writing spark on the back burner … for years.
Many years ago, Keefe and her husband bought land in Danville when they were starting their family.
They went on to build a cabin on the land, added a bunk house, and they put in a pond, and over the years whenever they had extra money, they would add to their Northeast Kingdom second home, which became their happy place.
“I love Vermont,” said Keefe of their decision to move here full-time.
When they retired a few years ago, they sold their home in Hamilton, Mass., and moved to the cabin mostly full-time, heading south to Sarasota, Fla., for the winters.
During the first year of retirement, Keefe said she loved not having to answer to an alarm clock and just enjoying having coffee on her porch.
But by the second year, she was feeling bored.
When they retired, their financial planner talked about what their legacy might be; that got Keefe thinking more about leaving behind her sense of joy and wonder, her joie de vivre – and silliness, of course! – than money.
Being silly with her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews has always come easily, and the pandemic striking at a time the couple had planned to set off in travel in earnest put a halt to most of those plans, though they did get to Italy and Portugal since retiring.
Also complicating things - and giving her pause to get back to writing was a hip replacement.
She credits her grandchildren with helping her to put her silly words to paper then book form.
At first she thought she’d put together a little stapled-together booklet, but she started looking into self-publishing and decided to go for it.
She’s not making any money, but she’s loving the journey, going to libraries and book stores sharing the stories, and is embarking on more - including a chapter book about an animal shelter worker in I’m Trouble about a family of misfit pets with a life lesson in every chapter.
Keefe is also trying her hand at writing silly poems for seniors, which she’ll pilot with readings at the St. Johnsbury House and the Danville Meal Site before investing in printing books.
“I’m going to test the water with the seniors first,” she said, noting seniors - an age group she herself belongs to - can be honest and blunt, which she wants to hear when seeking their feedback. She’ll be reading from her silly poems for seniors samplings at the Danville Meal Site June 27th at noon and at the St. Johnsbury House on June 30th at 10 a.m.
Before going the self-publishing route, Keefe did reach out to publishers with query letters but either didn’t hear back or was turned down; she decided to go off on her own and learned about the trade.
At one point, she went to the Boston Public Library and into the children’s library, looking around, daunted at all the wonderful children’s books that there are, she said.
After writing the first book, the second one just “kind of came along right after it,” with Keefe sometimes waking up with a poem ready to write in her head, she said. The creative juices were flowing - and they still are!
Keefe picked up writing again, and infused her words with her favorite word: silliness.
“I had put it on hold,” she said of her lifelong interest in writing for children; when she was raising her kids, she had adored Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss, and her two self-published volumes of poetry bear resemblance to both authors’ styles.
Keefe published Day Dreaming: A Collection of Silly Poems for Silly Kids in 2022, and later that same year, came out with a second volume, that one titled One Little Voice: A Collection of Silly Poems for Silly Kids.
Both books include drawings by Vaughan Duck, a prolific children’s and text book illustrator.
Of picking up writing later in life, Keefe said, “I felt like I had stifled my creativity for so many years.”
“Life happens,” said Keefe. “I had to get a job where I could make money.” She worked both in banking and high tech using her skills, retiring in 2018.
Asked about her focus on silliness, Keefe said she writes with a focus on that feeling, “Because I am silly! I just love silliness!”
At their home in Vermont, family and friends have often come to spend time, and she asks the kids to put away devices and go explore with her in the woods, around the campfire, to look for frogs, and have fun. “I think everybody needs to be silly once in awhile,” she said.
The title poem from her first book is a fantasy overload day for an imaginative kid:
Day Dreaming
I woke up this morning and had no idea
My day would turn into a dream.
I went to the kitchen and looked at my plate
Piled high with chocolate cake and ice cream.
Things only get better, with all-new cool clothes in the closet and a limo waitin to take the kid to school … Pop Tarts and s’mores are offered for a snack, their family has installed a pool and they’re off on a last-minute trip to Disney!
In her second volume, One Little Voice, the title poem is No Clowns Allowed, and through rhyme and nonsense calls attention to equality and how everyone deserves to be treated fairly regardless of what makes them different.
It begins, “No clowns allowed; you’re not welcome here.”
I could feel the other guests starting to stare.
“We don’t serve your kind, so be on your way.”
“But I am really hungry and would like to stay.”
A little voice speaks up that that’s not okay, “That’s discrimination,” it said. “He should he a choice.”
“That’s such a big word for a little guy.”
“I learned it the hard way,” was his reply.
Then the guests all stood up,
And walked toward the door.
“The clown stays, or we leave,”
They said with a roar.
“Of course, he can stay,
Now please everyone,
Let’s all just sit down
And finish our lunch.”
In another poem in the book, “What’s the Buzz?” a child ingests a bumblebee and shares what it’s like to have a buzzing sound coming from within.
It’s the bee inside my belly.
He was going for the jelly.
Now he lives inside my tummy
And my poop smells just like honey.
They just think I’m being funny.”
Kids love that poem says Keefe in part because it has the word poop in it!
Here are a few reviews of her books:
Maggie Keefe’s new book is filled with inspirational characters who show how “One Little Voice” can unite others to make a difference and the basketball player who doesn’t let his size hold him back from playing a sport that he loves. “The Polka Dot Kid” stays true to her love of everything with polka dots and a friendship with a “My Froggy Friend” can be special.
It’s easier to explore “My Grandma’s Basement” after eating a jelly sandwich with a bee on the crust, lots of pizza, a cupcake that is too hard to resist and four scoops of ice cream without losing a delicious drop!
After all that food and fun silly poems, it’s time to “Get Up and Move”as we wait for Maggie’s next book! Vaughan Duck continues to bring Maggie’s words to life with his wonderful expressive drawings.
and:
After having read Maggie Keefe’s “Daydreaming” to the special children in my life (we all loved it), I was eager to see what the author had in store for her second poetry book “One Little Voice, Silly Poems for Silly Kids”. It did not disappoint! From the well- done, poignant anti-discrimination message in “No Clowns Allowed”, to the love of pizza, ice cream, and polka dots sprinkled throughout some of the “sillier” poems, this book is a treasure! As someone who worked with children, I also especially enjoy Maggie’s poem, “Get Up and Move”, and it could easily be incorporated into movement and play exercises in a preschool, daycare, or elementary school. The talented illustrations by Vaughan Duck perfectly portray the subject matter of the author’s poems. The illustrations are colorful, diverse, and evoke a modern sense of simple childhood. An awesome book for children and adults alike!
Keefe’s books can be found on Amazon and Barnes and Noble and Target online.
Locally, the books are available at Three Ponds in Danville, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Green Mountain Books & Prints in Lyndonville.
More information about her books is available on her website: https://www.maggie-keefe.com/
