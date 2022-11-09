The winners in the Grafton-1 New Hampshire House of Representatives race are Matthew Simon, David Rochefort, and Linda Massimilla.
After a remapping in mid-2022, the six-town district now represents the communities of Littleton, Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lyman, Monroe, and Bath.
According to the results of all six towns, Simon, a Republican from Littleton who is finishing up his first term in the House, won the largest number of votes and was reelected with 2,358.
Rochefort, a Republican from Littleton who has now secured a first term, won 2,292 votes.
Massimilla, a Democrat from Littleton who will enter her sixth House term, won with 2,171.
Six candidates were in the race for the three-seat House district.
Falling short were Calvin Beaulier, a Republican from Littleton, who netted 2,058 votes; Jordan Applewhite, a Democrat from Sugar Hill, who netted 1,984; and two-term state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who netted 1,958 votes.
Before redistricting, Grafton-1 had represented the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem.
With more towns that tilt red, the new district is more of a challenge for Democratic candidates.
Massimilla placed fourth in Lisbon, Lyman, and Bath, and fifth in Monroe, but closed the gap in Littleton, the largest town, where her vote count pushed her to third place and to another term.
“I want to thank all of the voters for coming out and making a terrific turnout,” said Massimilla, a retired teacher who taught in Lisbon. “I’m very pleased to work with both David and Matt to get things done for your district. I’ve enjoyed being out on the campaign trail and meeting so many people.”
Rochefort, a pharmacist who opened a specialty practice in Littleton called Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy, said he is excited to serve Grafton-1.
“The whole point of doing this was to be a common sense voice for the North Country and really advocate for the area,” he said. “I’m not looking to fight the Fox News and CNN battles in our towns. I’m looking at a Ray Burton type of public service of looking out for our needs down there in Concord. That’s why I ran and that’s why I want to serve.”
Rochefort said his vote counts in the towns “affirms the message that I had was similar to what other people were looking for” and the district’s constituents have more in common than they have differences.
He enjoyed campaigning.
“I’ve had so much fun doing this, the most fun I had since opening a business,” said Rochefort. “I loved getting out and meeting people and enjoyed the exceptional beauty of the district.”
Simon, who runs Simon’s Market on Union Street in Littleton, said he is very pleased with the level of support from the community.
“I really love the area where I live, I love the people here, and I’m just excited to have the opportunity to serve a second term and I’m looking forward to working with Dave and with Linda and with other representatives from the area to make sure we have proper representation in Concord and that the needs of the North Country are met,” he said. “With the three of us, you have three people who are actually interested in working together to serve this region. We’re going to put our best foot forward, for sure.”
The votes by towns are:
Littleton: Beaulier 1,037, Rochefort 1,177, Simon 1,307, Applewhite 1,028, Egan 1,007, Massimilla 1,198.
Sugar Hill: Beaulier 117, Rochefort 130, Simon 126, Applewhite 255, Egan 258, Massimilla 240.
Lisbon: Beaulier 286, Rochefort 309, Simon 307, Applewhite 238, Egan 237, Massimilla 257.
Lyman: Beaulier 156, Rochefort 179, Simon 164, Applewhite 122, Egan 127, Massimilla 135.
Monroe: Beaulier 213, Rochefort 234, Simon 217, Applewhite 153, Egan 145, Massimilla 148.
Bath: Beaulier 249, Rochefort 263, Simon 237, Applewhite 188, Egan 184, Massimilla 193.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.