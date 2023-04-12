Simpson Grills Victim He’s Accused Of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting In Front Of Child

BURLINGTON — A New Hampshire woman testified Wednesday she may have had a few chances to try to escape from the St. Johnsbury man who she said abducted her from New Hampshire and sexually assaulted her in Windsor County in January 2019, but she feared she would not be able also to rescue her kidnapped 4-year-old son.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, who is defending himself, tried repeatedly during cross-examination to show he never coerced or held the woman, now 27 years old, against her will when he pushed his way into her car in a parking garage at a Manchester, N.H. mall.
Simpson attempted to focus on a handful of times when the woman could have communicated with different people in their travels to indicate that she and her son needed help during the 5 ½ hour ordeal.
The woman also testified she had been paid nearly $1 million in out-of-court settlements with Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, and the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
She did not give a specific amount paid by Valley Vista, which waited about 90 minutes to report Simpson had fled the facility after a judge sent him there in January 2019. The Department of Public Safety reported it settled with the woman and her son for $400,000. The DPS said Vermont State Police botched the case, including failing to alert other police agencies or the public that a possibly dangerous man was on the loose.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two charges of kidnapping involving the then-23-year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her then-4-year-old son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from the January 2019 crime spree.
Earlier in the day, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher had the woman testify about the abduction, her conversations with Simpson on the drive to Vermont, his attempt to rape her on a side road in Thetford, and the sexual assault at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction.
She remained calm throughout her testimony, but she made clear it was a day of fear she was being asked to recall. She said she had not locked her car doors when she got back in it after having a family lunch at the mall. Simpson ordered her to move over as he pushed, she said.
“I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” she said. “I kept asking him who he was.”
She added, “I thought I was going to be murdered. I was terrified.”
The man, who never gave his name nor displayed a weapon, finally told her that he had been on the run for a few days and was looking for his wife because he thought she had been cheating on him.
Simpson had the woman add a text-free app onto her cellphone so he could try to communicate with his estranged wife, she said.
The woman was on the stand for most of Wednesday. Senior Judge William K. Sessions III allowed the court to run over by 45 minutes because two brief witnesses from the White River Junction area had been waiting. The jury said it was willing to stay so the witnesses would not have to return Thursday.
A registered nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center testified about the sexual assault examination she conducted on the woman as part of the case.
The hotel clerk at the Comfort Inn testified about Simpson, the woman, and her son checking in and the quick departure of the defendant.
The clerk also testified that Comfort Inn was unable to provide police any video of the check-in because the hotel only has a fake camera on display in the lobby. It does not take pictures and is not hooked up to any video system, she said.
Simpson focused on the hotel clerk as one person she could have requested help when she checked in and paid for the room with her credit card. He also questioned why she never asked for help when they stopped at McDonald’s in White River Junction.
He also focused on when they stopped for fuel, and a man approached them and told her that his coat was hanging out the door.
The coat apparently got stuck in the door when she did try to make her lone effort to get help. She testified that they were on a back road and there were joggers nearby when she started to call for help. She got the door open but was pulled back into her car as Simpson drove off at high speed.
The woman also disputed any possible claim that she had met or known Simpson before the abduction. Simpson had hinted that his past knowledge of the woman was part of why he claims it was consensual.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday with several police officers from Pennsylvania, where Simpson was eventually arrested and from Hartford Police, who investigated the sexual assault.
