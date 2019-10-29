BradfordSimpson Lawyers Say Alleged Victim Was Not Kidnapped

Everett Simpson

Lawyers for Everett A. Simpson say they will argue that the New Hampshire woman he is accused of kidnapping from a mall parking lot in January went with him willingly.

“The defense at trial will be that there was no kidnapping and that the entire period of time C.R. and Mr. Simpson spent together was by mutual consent,” wrote David L. McColgin, Assistant Federal Public Defender, in documents filed in U. S. District Court in Burlington last week.

